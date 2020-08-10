Silver (XAG=X) The Metal Of Choice For Many

$XAG #Silver #Commodities #FX #Trading #Markets

Silver

Ticker: XAG=

Price: $28.29

News

In Monday’s early Asian trade, September, the front-month silver contract on COMEX, was up 53 cents, or almost 2%, at $28.07 per ounce. It lost 86 cents, or 3%, on Friday to settle at $28.40. Before Friday’s tumble, September silver hit a seven-year high of $29.915, coming just short of the $30 targeted by many longs in the white-metal.

Notwithstanding Friday’s declines, gold prices are still up some 32% or more on the year. Silver, meanwhile, shows a gain of more than 55%.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 21.86.

The projected upper bound is: 30.29.

The projected lower bound is: 26.57.

The projected closing price is: 28.43.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 30 white candles and 18 black candles for a net of 12 white candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 81.0431. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 80.21. This is where it usually tops. The RSI usually forms tops and bottoms before the underlying security. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 17 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 127.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a sell 7 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 24 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAG= closed down -0.060 at 28.230. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 273% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 28.418 28.643 27.848 28.230 27,476

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 25.96 20.17 17.51 Volatility: 67 52 45 Volume: 2,748 550 137

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAG= is currently 61.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume out of XAG= (bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on XAG= and have had this outlook for the last 21 periods. Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that XAG= is currently in an overbought condition.