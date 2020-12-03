Silver (XAG=X) Solid Technical Resistance At $25.00

$XAG #Silver #FX #Commodities #Trading #Markets #Metals

Silver

Ticker: XAG=

Price: $23.95

Join Knightsbridge Live affiliate program and for every referral, you earn a bonus of up to $20,000 plus free trades. The best way to earn extra income!

Silver News

Trade Silver with Knightsbridge Live and also Receive a Welcome Bonus

March silver futures bulls and bears are back on a level overall near-term technical playing field, but bulls have some momentum on their side. Silver bulls’ next upside price objective is closing prices above solid technical resistance at $25.00 an ounce.

The next downside price objective for the bears is closing prices below solid support at the September low of $21.93. First resistance is seen at the overnight high of $24.455 and then at $25.00. Next support is seen at the overnight low of $23.68 and then at $23.00.

For every referral to Knightsbridge Live, you can earn up to $20,000 plus trading credits. Click here to sign up

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 23.63.

The projected upper bound is: 25.71.

The projected lower bound is: 22.14.

The projected closing price is: 23.92.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 27 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 90.6532. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a buy 5 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 49.63. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 50 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 30. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAG= closed down -0.192 at 23.910. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 42% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 24.090 24.125 23.870 23.910 1,789

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 23.50 24.07 20.65 Volatility: 45 47 58 Volume: 179 36 9

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAG= is currently 15.8% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume out of XAG= (bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on XAG= and have had this outlook for the last 8 periods.