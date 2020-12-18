Silver (XAG=X) Price Forecast by Knightsbridge Live

$XAG #Silver #FX #Commodities #Trading #Markets #Metastock

Silver

Ticker: XAG=

Price: $25.83

Silver Outlook

Gold and silver futures prices are sharply higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday. Gold prices scored a five-week high and silver a three-month high. The precious metals bulls are stoked by a reaffirmed easy money policy from the Federal Reserve and rising hopes of a new stimulus package for Americans. A meltdown in the U.S. dollar index is also working in favor of the precious metals market bulls. On this day the metals bulls also cast aside the better risk appetite in the marketplace. February gold futures were last up $32.90 at $1,892.00 and March Comex silver was last up $1.173 at $26.225 an ounce.

March silver futures prices hit a three-month high today. Silver futures bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage amid a price uptrend in place on the daily bar chart. Silver bulls’ next upside price objective is closing prices above solid technical resistance at $28.00 an ounce. The next downside price objective for the bears is closing prices below solid support at $24.00. First resistance is seen at today’s high of $26.305 and then at $26.50. Next support is seen at $26.00 and then at today’s low of $25.335.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 27.40.

The projected lower bound is: 24.32.

The projected closing price is: 25.86.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 93.8977. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a sell 7 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 65.25. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 61 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 188.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a sell 7 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 11 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAG= closed down -0.203 at 25.847. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 4% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 26.040 26.090 25.845 25.847 1,505

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 24.64 24.25 21.08 Volatility: 34 40 56 Volume: 151 30 8

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAG= is currently 22.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into XAG= (bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on XAG= and have had this outlook for the last 8 periods.