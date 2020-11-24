Silver (XAG=X) Price Analysis from Knightsbridge Live

$XAG #Silver #FX #Commodities #Trading #Markets #Metals

Silver

Ticker: XAG=

Price: $23.50

Silver News

In global markets, gold eased today after Britain’s AstraZeneca said its Oxford covid vaccine could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, bolstering appetite for riskier assets and overshadowing support for bullion from a weaker dollar. Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $1,868.26 per ounce. Silver fell 0.3% to $24.07 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.4% to $949.31.

Despite coronavirus cases and deaths still surging in many parts of the world, global risk sentiment has been buoyed by hopes that trial successes of covid vaccines can help an effective rollout of shots across the world. A top US official on Sunday said that healthcare workers and others recommended for the nation’s first COVID-19 inoculations could start getting shots within a day or two of regulatory consent next month.

Hopes of hopes of further U.S. stimulus aimed at cushioning the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic also helped support gold prices. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday signalled that negotiations on stimulus measures would continue, even as he defended his decision to end several of the Federal Reserve’s pandemic lending programs on December 31.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 25.35.

The projected lower bound is: 21.41.

The projected closing price is: 23.38.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 25 white candles and 25 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 18.7923. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a sell 11 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 41.07. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 43 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -160.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a sell 11 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 3 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAG= closed down -0.118 at 23.458. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 54% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 23.570 23.623 23.457 23.458 2,552

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 24.19 24.32 20.47 Volatility: 20 51 58 Volume: 255 51 13

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAG= is currently 14.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume out of XAG= (bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on XAG= and have had this outlook for the last 1 periods.