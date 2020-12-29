Silver (XAG=X) Expected to Rally 2021

$XAG #Silver #FX #Commodities #Trading #Markets #Metastock

Silver

Ticker: XAG=

Price: $26.27

Silver Outlook

Silver gained strong upside momentum and is trying to settle above the resistance at $26.30. It has recently made several attempts to settle above this level but they were not successful.

This time, it looks like silver has good chances to settle above $26.30 and get to the test of the next resistance level at $27.00. RSI is still in the moderate territory so there is plenty of room to gain momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

If silver gets above the resistance at $27.00, it will move towards the next resistance near the recent highs at $27.50. A move above $27.50 will push silver towards the resistance at $27.75.

On the support side, a move below $26.30 will open the way to the test of the support level at $25.85. In case silver settles below this level, it will quickly get to the test of the next support at $25.55.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 24.29.

The projected upper bound is: 27.84.

The projected lower bound is: 24.70.

The projected closing price is: 26.27.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 8 white candles and 2 black candles for a net of 6 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 29 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 8 white candles.

A long upper shadow occurred. This is typically a bearish signal (particularly when it occurs near a high price level, at resistance level, or when the security is overbought).

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 55.1194. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 63.47. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 68 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 91. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 18 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAG= closed up 0.080 at 26.240. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 5% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 26.190 26.600 26.140 26.240 10,502

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 25.81 24.44 21.54 Volatility: 38 41 52 Volume: 1,050 210 53

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAG= is currently 21.8% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into XAG= (bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on XAG= and have had this outlook for the last 15 periods. The security price has set a new 14-period high while our momentum oscillator has not. This is a bearish divergence.