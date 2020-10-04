Silver (XAG=X) Chart Analysis and Technical Price Points

$XAG #Silver #FX #Commodities #Trading #Markets #Metals

Silver

Ticker: XAG=

Price: $23.70

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

The projected upper bound is: 26.85.

The projected lower bound is: 20.59.

The projected closing price is: 23.72.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 25 white candles and 25 black candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 64.1365. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 40.98. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -40. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 37 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAG= closed down -0.190 at 23.700. Volume was -0% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 52% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 23.758 24.180 23.460 23.700 0

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 23.68 26.08 19.28 Volatility: 71 76 55 Volume: 0 0 0

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAG= is currently 22.9% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into XAG= (bullish).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on XAG= and have had this outlook for the last 20 periods.