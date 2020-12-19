Signs You’ve Already Had A Kundalini Awakening

“Kundalini” simply means ‘that which is coiled’, and it can also be interpreted as ‘coiling like a snake’ or ‘coiled up’. Kundalini is represented as a serpent coiled around the Root or Muladhara Chakra, the first of 7 chakras at the base of the spine.

Kundalini lies in the nervous system and is regenerated through each breath, it is a life force energy. The main purpose of Kundalini awakening is to awaken one’s higher ability and the potential that each individual possesses within oneself. Kundalini symbolizes the divinity of feminism and can be deeply related to Shaktism in most of the aspects.

Everyone has a Kundalini but it has to be awakened and should be activated as it tends to stay inactive in the base of our spine, Root Chakra (Muladhara). It is said that if one’s Kundalini does not awaken, their energy stays coiled at the base of their spine. For those whose Kundalini is awakened, each of their chakras is activated and they achieve enlightenment.

Kundalini awakening process can be one of the most traumatizing and confused and equally dangerous phases of your life. It is a deep purification process and one experiences a lot of changes during this phase. The awakening of Kundalini symbolizes the pinnacle of spiritual progress or the samadhi. The process of awakening of Kundalini has to be done very cautiously as it comes up with side effects when not done properly.

The awakening of Kundalini can be performed with different ways and methods. A lot of systems of yoga focus majorly on awakening kundalini with the different meditation techniques, pranayama breathing, the practice of asana, and the chanting of mantras. Kundalini Yoga is highly influenced by Tantra schools of Hinduism and Shaktism.

Kundalini Awakening Signs

Here are the 10 signs and symptoms to know if your Kundalini is awakening:

1. You find yourself going through the process of emotional turmoil evaluating through all the past experiences, mourning about things that you longer have, wishing for certain things to happen and feeling sad about things that you had to go through in the first place.

2. The past has a huge impact when the Kundalini awakens. Meaning, you analyze a lot about the incidents that happened in the past. You go through self-realization and try to analyze things that you did in the past. You revisit your experiences and wish if they had a different turn rather than what actually happened. This is a time to find peace within past thoughts and release them.

3. If your Kundalini is in the process of awakening, you may also experience some physical symptoms, for instance, waking up at random hours at the night, sweating a lot, crying or even sensing an intense rush of energy passing through your spine.

4. You get determined to make radical changes in your life, be it your diet or job choices or choice of people you want to spend time with. You concentrate on fixing your life and a sense of realization of what’s not working hits you.

5. The phase of Kundalini awakening is a phase of self-realization in a wider picture. You keep your happiness in the topmost priority and let go of your ego. You come to realize that your mind is the ultimate force of holding back from presence and happiness. Moreover, you try to take a grip on your happiness.

6. You strengthen your empathetic abilities meaning, you tend to feel and think exactly what a certain person is experiencing at a certain period of time. This is the sign that your third eye is opening and you become acquainted with your true nature, which is connectedness.

7. You feel a strong sense of connection towards nature and want to stay outside as often as possible. Looking at the sky, hills, rivers excite you and you try to invest most of the time outside.

8. You begin to question the existence of systems and structures that you see around. You begin to look at and analyze religion, tradition, and politics like never before, trying to identify the purpose they serve in human beings.

9. You get an urge to filter your life in all the ways possible- broken relationships, old habits, you need to let them go as to achieve peace.

10. You feel the need to serve others. You understand that we all are one and that devotion for others’ aide is the noblest and the most wonderful thing you can do.

Awakening kundalini needs proper guidance from the expert, if you are experiencing these symptoms without the help of a teacher, you should stop exploring yourself. Please find an expert and seek help.