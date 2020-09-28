Should You Buy Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Before or After the iPhone 12 Release?

$AAPL #Apple #iPhone #StockSplit #USA #Nasdaq #Stocks #Trading

Apple

Ticker: NASDAQ:AAPL

Price: $112.28

Apple News

We know a lot now about the Apple iPhone 12, including the fact that it is slated to get an official reveal on October 13, 2020.

What we don’t know, though, is what the iPhone 12 price is going to be, with varying leaks and rumors suggesting a series of price points.

That though looks like it has just changed, though, with respected Wall Street analysts telling US new site CNN that they expect the iPhone 12 price to be $100 more expensive than the iPhone 11.

Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan said that:

“This year, the price of the highest-end iPhone 12 model will likely go up by around $100, to account for the cost of adding the superfast 5G connectivity”

There it is, clear as day. You’ve got one of the most elite analysts from one of the most in-the-know firms stating that the iPhone 12 “will likely go up by around $100”.

And 5G is the reason. And worryingly, all but one of the new iPhones has been heavily leaked to be coming with 5G connectivity tech. Which of course raises the question of if a 4G version of the iPhone 12, which has been rumored, could dodge this price rise?

Business Summary

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers and portable digital music players.

The Company sells a range of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

The Company’s segments include the Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific.

The Americas segment includes both North and South America. The Europe segment includes European countries, India, the Middle East and Africa.

The Greater China segment includes China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and the Asian countries not included in the Company’s other operating segments.

Its products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple Watch, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, iPhone OS (iOS), OS X and watchOS operating systems, iCloud, Apple Pay and a range of accessory, service and support offerings.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 123.04.

The projected lower bound is: 102.15.

The projected closing price is: 112.60.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 29 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 8 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 62.5683. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 48.39. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 15 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -30. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 15 period(s) ago.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 15 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

APPLE INC closed up 4.060 at 112.280. Volume was 100% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 69% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 108.430 112.440 107.670 112.280 67,442

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 110.97 111.92 85.34 Volatility: 52 59 59 Volume: 164,223,328 180,640,096 168,608,864

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

APPLE INC is currently 31.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of AAPL.O (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on AAPL.O and have had this outlook for the last 10 periods.