Shimizu (1803.T) Compelling Upside Potential

Shimizu

Ticker: 1803.T

Price: JPY731.00

Business Summary

SHIMIZU CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the construction business.

The Company operates in two business segments: Construction segment and Investment Development segment.

The Company is involved in architecture, civil engineering, overseas construction, real estate development, engineering, life cycle valuation (LCV), and frontier business.

The Company is also involved in the sale and leasing of construction materials and equipment, as well as the construction, maintenance, management of public facilities.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 860.10.

The projected upper bound is: 784.40.

The projected lower bound is: 670.20.

The projected closing price is: 727.30.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 2 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 19 white candles and 29 black candles for a net of 10 black candles.

A falling window occurred (where the bottom of the previous shadow is above the top of the current shadow). This usually implies a continuation of a bearish trend. There have been 7 falling windows in the last 50 candles–this makes the current falling window even more bearish. The two candles preceding the falling window were black, which makes this pattern even more bearish.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 1.6260. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a buy 11 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 23.63. This is where it usually bottoms. The RSI usually forms tops and bottoms before the underlying security. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 36 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -261.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Ichimoku Chart

The Ichimoku Cloud is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It does this by taking multiple averages and plotting them on the chart. It also uses these figures to compute a “cloud” which attempts to forecast where the price may find support or resistance in the future.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

SHIMIZU CORP closed down -28.000 at 728.000. Volume was 43% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 5% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 743.000 751.000 726.000 728.000 1,530,600

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 820.30 872.40 962.27 Volatility: 43 43 39 Volume: 2,154,300 2,495,400 2,732,248

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

SHIMIZU CORP gapped down today (bearish) on normal volume. Possibility of a Runaway Gap which usually signifies a continuation of the trend. Four types of price gaps exist – Common, Breakaway, Runaway, and Exhaustion. Gaps acts as support/resistance.



SHIMIZU CORP is currently 24.3% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term. Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of 1803.T (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 1803.T and have had this outlook for the last 30 periods. Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that 1803.T is currently in an oversold condition.