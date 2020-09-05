Shaving To Avoid Strawberry Legs

Strawberry legs are caused when enlarged pores trap dead skin, oil and bacteria. To avoid getting strawberry legs and to lessen the appearance of them, follow the tips below.

Exfoliate

So before shaving, make sure to exfoliate. This will cleanse out everything that makes those pores darker.

You can even use an at home exfoliating recipe by mixing lemon, sugar and honey, this works best for those with darker hairs as it can lighten the pores at the same time.

Choosing a Razor

When choosing a razor it is best to understand what the effect of each could be.

To get a close shave. Using a mens razor could give you a very close shave because of how many blades it has. But this razor isn’t suitable for everyone.

For sensitive skin. If your skin is sensitive and you easily get razor burns and bumps, than you should use a razor with less blades. These cause less damage.

For skin that cuts easily. If you always give yourself cuts when shaving then not only should you slow down when shaving, but you should get a razor that moves with the shave. So when you go through parts of your body that curve like the ankles, calves and kneecaps, you are less likely to cut yourself.

For very dry skin. Some of us have skin that is dryer than others and therefor we are more prone to getting nicks from shaving. Using a lubricated razor will help prevent this.

Lubricating The Skin

A very important step when shaving is to lubricate the skin, whether it be with shaving cream, shampoo or conditioner, you need a barrier between the blade and your skin. If you have ever tried dry shaving then you would understand the different it makes.

To make the shave easier, it could also help to have a hot shower or bath prior to shaving to make the hair and skin softer.