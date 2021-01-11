Shares In Marathon Patent Group Surge

#Marathon Patent Group, Inc., one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, announced on January 4, 2021 that it has finalized its $200 million shelf offering by “utilizing its at-the-market (ATM) facility.

Crypto mining firms such as Marathon and Riot Blockchain are now playing an important role in maintaining Bitcoin’s self-sustaining blockchain network, running the decentralized, permissionless, open-source software that verifies digital currency transactions.

Marathon Patent Group closed up 4.030 at 26.390. Volume was 327% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 477% wider than normal.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Marathon Patent Group is currently 827.3% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend.

Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into Marathon Patent Group (bullish).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on Marathon Patent Group and have had this outlook for the last 35 periods.

Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that Marathon Patent Group is currently in an overbought condition.

The security price has set a new 14-period high while our momentum oscillator has not.

This is a bearish divergence.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles.

During the past 50 bars, there have been 27 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.