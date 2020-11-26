Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (600000:SS) HEFFX Issues A Buy Rating

$600000 #Shanghai #Pudong #Development #Bank #China #Stocks #HEFFX

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank

Ticker: 600000:SS

Price: CNY9.90

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD. (The Bank) is a Chinese commercial bank.

The Bank operates its businesses through three segments: Corporate Banking segment, Personal Banking segment and Financial Market and Institution segment.

Corporate Banking segment includes financing, investment banking, cash management, electronic banking, cross-border business, custody business and offshore business, among others.

Personal Banking segment includes personal saving, personal loan, bank card services, investment and financing, loan and financing, online banking services, information services and credit card services, among others, as well as treasury and market services.

Financial Market and Institution segment mainly involves in the trading of securities and asset management business.

The Bank operates its businesses in domestic and overseas markets, with China as its main market.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 10.14.

The projected lower bound is: 9.64.

The projected closing price is: 9.89.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 16 white candles and 34 black candles for a net of 18 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 67.4798. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 62.72. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 33 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 99. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 13 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PUDONG DEV closed up 0.080 at 9.890. Volume was 34% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 19% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume___

9.840 9.930 9.760 9.890 36,540,200

Technical Outlook

Short Term: Neutral

Intermediate Term: Bullish

Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period

Close: 9.69 9.60 10.35

Volatility: 19 17 26

Volume: 59,556,732 55,202,680 43,877,404

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PUDONG DEV is currently 4.5% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into 600000.SS (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 600000.SS and have had this outlook for the last 11 periods.