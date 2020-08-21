Shadwell Nonette Preview: The return of Tawkeel

The main attraction, on paper, of the 2020 Shadwell Prix de La Nonette (Gr2), a 3-year-old fillies’ race over 1m2f which prepares the main female events of the Autumn in Paris, is the return after two months out of Tawkeel (Teofilo), the Shadwell-bred winner in the spring of the Saxon Warrior Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary (Gr1). She would have been one of the favourites for the Prix de Diane Longines (Gr1) but she ultimately avoided a confrontation with her stablemate Raabihah. Out since, she now returns on the traditional prep race facing a few interesting fillies, such as the winner of the Vichy Prix de Diane, the German-bred Tickle Me Green (Sea the Moon), who was among the favourites of the German Oaks (Gr1) but was withdrawn due to an abscess, and that of the Italian Oaks (Gr2) winner Auyantepui (Night of Thunder), undefeated in three outings and now based in Chantilly …

1. TAWKEEL (f3, GB by Teofilo and Rafaadah, by Oasis Dream) Rating: 115lbs

Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget in Deauville, bred by her owner, she was undefeated in four outings, one of which was last on June 14 in the Saxon Warrior Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary (Gr1). In the Prix de Diane Longines (Gr1) she gave way to her stablemate Raabihah and is, therefore, out for over two months.

She is entered in the Prix de l’Opéra Longines (Gr1).

2. TICKLE ME GREEN (f3, GER by Sea the Moon and Tickle Me Pink, by Groom Dancer) Rating: 101lbs

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard in Chantilly, bred by her owners in Germany, she won in Hanover at 2, then took second place in the Preis der Winterkönigin (Gr3) in Baden-Baden before concluding her season with a fourth place in Krefeld, in another Group 3, over 8.5f. Under the training of André Fabre, she started in France in the Prix de la Grotte (Gr3), and ran well to keep third place, beaten by only a head, but failed radically in the French One Thousand Guineas (Gr1). Transferred to Francis-Henri Graffard, she immediately won in the Prix Madame Jean Couturié (L), the Vichy equivalent of the Diane, and was subsequently declared a non-runner in the German Prix de Diane due to an abscess.

She is entered in the Prix de l’Opéra Longines (Gr1).

3. ALKANDORA (f3, GB by Nathaniel and Poplin, by Medicean) Rating: 99lbs

Trained by André Fabre at Chantilly, bought £ 85,000 at the Newmarket sales, she was narrowly beaten on her debut at 2 at ParisLongchamp. Second for her comeback this season, she just held on in the Prix Mélisande (L), over 10.5 furlongs at ParisLongchamp, and finished third in the Prix de Psyché (Gr3) on this course.

She is entered in the Prix de Royallieu (Gr1) and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Gr1).

4. SCRIPTURALE (f3, FRA by Makfi and Skysweeper, by Hurricane Run) Rating: 95lbs

Trained by Maurice Delcher-Sanchez at Chantilly, bought € 45,000 at the Deauville sales, she ended the 2019 season with a third place in the Prix des Reservoirs (Gr3) over one mile. Beaten in her first two outings this season, then second in a Listed evbent, she just won a Class 2 race at Clairefontaine.

5. FRANKEL’S STORM (f3, GB by Frankel and Gale Force, by Shirocco) Rating: 95lbs

Trained by Mark Johnston in Great Britain, bought £ 130,000 at the Newmarket sales, supplemented to compete in this race, she won just one race in seven outings last year, and was placed in a German Listed race. Scripturale finished ahead of her in the Prix des Réservoirs (Gr3) after that. However, she has just won a handicap over 1m4f with a 90lbs rating.

6. AUYANTEPUI (f3, GB by Night of Thunder and Sopran Enery, by Montjeu) Rating: 103lbs

Trained by Mario Baratti at Chantilly, she is unbeaten in three outings in Italy, one of which was in the Oaks d’Italia (Gr2) over 1m3f. She has since been transferred to Chantilly and is starting for her new connections.

7. SOLSTICIA (f3, IRE by Le Havre and Soliléa, by Galileo) rating: 105lbs

Trained by André Fabre in Chantilly, bred by her owners, she finished fourth on her debut last September at ParisLongchamp, from a maiden whose top three have not won since. On the other hand, she won for her 2020 return to Chantilly, leaving her closest opponent three lengths behind. A non-runner in the Prix Cléopâtre (Gr3), she finished good third in the Saxon Warrior Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary (Gr1) but was unable to made any impression after travelling behind in the Prix de Diane Longines (Gr1).

She is entered in the Prix de Royallieu (Gr1), the Prix de l’Opéra Longines and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Gr1).