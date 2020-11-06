Series Stars in action at the Breeders’ Cup this weekend

Europe going for more glory stateside as the Breeders’ Cup comes to Keeneland

It’s not just the Presidential Election getting the US excited this week, its Breeders’ Cup weekend and runners from across the globe have descended on Kentucky for top class racing action.

The Europeans have touched down in Keeneland, all hoping to take Breeders’ Cup honours on the plane back home with them come Sunday.

We’ve picked out several of the key contenders from the Series who run on Saturday night

Kameko

The fastest ever QIPCO 2000 Guineas winner is American-bred by Kitten’s Joy. This will give great hope to Andrew Balding and team that the Breeders’ Cup Mile will suit.

He’s had an incredible season, full of highs and lows, and is among the bookmakers’ favorites to finish off 2020 where he started.

📽️EXCLUSIVE INSIGHT



Our man @oismurphy talks through his maiden British Classic win aboard KAMEKO in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas🏆 pic.twitter.com/wXixmx6jbH — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) June 8, 2020

Magical

Aidan O’Brien’s superstar filly returns to the Breeders’ Cup, in the race where she was defeated by Enable in a brilliant finish at Churchill Downs in 2018.

She's done it!



What a Filly! What a champion! What a partnership! 👏🏆



ENABLE wins the @BreedersCup Turf with the masterful Frankie Dettori on board! Magical ran a tremendous race for @Ballydoyle to battle them all the way to the line #BC18pic.twitter.com/cBz5WTCsx3 — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) November 3, 2018

She is the hot favourite to go one better in Keeneland in a race that also contains stablemate Mogul and John Gosden’s Lord North.

Aidan is very pleased with her work ahead of the race and says she has ‘come out of Champions Day great’, having run at Ascot back in October, finishing third.

Lord North

The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes winner has enjoyed a seismic rise through the ranks over the last 12 months. He’s gone from running in handicaps all the way to winning the Group 1 at Royal Ascot earlier in the summer.

PROGRESSIVE!



LORD NORTH is shows a mighty turn of foot to land the G1 Prince Of Wales's Stakes!pic.twitter.com/eiUK3Vz8yo — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) June 17, 2020

This would cap off a year of incredible improvement, and John Gosden will certainly feel he has a chance if he can utilise the turn of foot that blew away the Ascot field.

He has a tough assignment against the mighty Magical on Saturday night.

Mogul

Aidan O’Brien also lines up Mogul for the Breeders’ Cup Turf. Many felt that he would have run the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Sottsass very close had he been entered.

However, he skipped the race that day and will therefore come into this very fresh having not run since mid-September – a win in France.

Siskin

The Irish 2000 Guineas winner was an unbeaten Classic winner when sent off hot favourite for the Qatar Sussex Stakes – only to finish third that day at Goodwood. He then finished fourth of six in the Prix de Moulin when last seen over in France.

"He's an absolute airplane"



Jim Crowley delighted with MOHAATHER✈️ – the Qatar Sussex Stakes doesn't disappoint.pic.twitter.com/07IaneJrgT — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) July 29, 2020

He will look to finish off the season strongly in the Breeders’ Cup Mile in a race that features two rivals he’s already faced this year in Kameko and Circus Maximus.