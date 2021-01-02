Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) Will Lead Senate Republicans in Opposing Electoral College Certification

#TedCruz #Republicans #ElectoralCollege #Senate #Certification

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), said Saturday he is joining a block of group of Republican Senators that will raise objections on 6 January to Joe Biden’s 3 November win according to a joint statement from the lawmakers.

Senator Cruz and 10 other Republican Senators and/or Senators-elect said in a statement they would raise objections in Congress on 6 January. That is when Congress is required by the Constitution to meet and accept the results of the Electoral College.

The statement calls for a delay of certification, and a 10-day investigation into the many accusations of fraud/wrongdoing.

“Congress should immediately appoint an Electoral Commission, with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states. Once completed, individual states would evaluate the Commission’s findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed. “Accordingly, we intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed.”

According to a joint statement released Saturday, joining Cruz are: GOP Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; John Kennedy, R-La.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; and Mike Braun, R-Ind.; as well as Sens.-elect Cynthia Lummis; R-Wyo.; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

“We are not naïve. We fully expect most if not all Democrats, and perhaps more than a few Republicans, to vote otherwise. But support of election integrity should not be a partisan issue. A fair and credible audit-conducted expeditiously and completed well before January 20-would dramatically improve Americans’ faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next President. We owe that to the People.

“These are matters worthy of the Congress, and entrusted to us to defend. We do not take this action lightly. We are acting not to thwart the democratic process, but rather to protect it. And every one of us should act together to ensure that the election was lawfully conducted under the Constitution and to do everything we can to restore faith in our Democracy.”

Senator Cruz’s call for an investigation and an unprecedented delay in formally certifying Joe Biden’s victory is seen as a condition that is all but certain to not be met, then Senator Cruz is set to then oppose certification.

Several other Senators are in talks to follow Senator Cruz. Thought, it is not yet clear how many will. Discussions between Senators’ offices were ongoing Saturday.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has already said he will object.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said last week that he is against attempts to object to the electoral count and that he may advise GOP lawmakers who plan to take part to reconsider.

President Trump responded by urging South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to launch a primary challenge against Senator Thune in Y 2022.

