Sekisui Chemical (4204.T) Upside Potential

Sekisui Chemical

Ticker: 4204.T

Price: JPY 1514.00

Business Summary

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. is a company that operates in four business segments.

The Housing segment is engaged in the manufacture, construction, sale and renovation of unit housing, the sale of land for subdivision, the provision of reform services, as well as the construction and sale of interior items, exterior items and real estate.

The Environment and Life Line segment offers vinyl chloride pipe and fittings, polyethylene pipe and fittings, system pipe, aqueduct/water conduit rehabilitation materials, reinforced plastic composite pipes, and building materials, among others.

The High-performance Plastics segment offers intermediate films for laminated glass, foamed polyolefin, tapes, particulate for liquid crystal and sensitive materials and test drug, among others.

The Others segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of film type lithium ion battery, as well as the provision of other products and services.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 1,613.66.

The projected lower bound is: 1,420.02.

The projected closing price is: 1,516.84.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 25 white candles and 25 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 17.5824. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 47.90. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 31 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -45. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 3 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

SEKISUI CHEMICAL closed down -17.000 at 1,514.000. Volume was 49% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 59% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1,532.000 1,542.000 1,512.000 1,514.000 717,400

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1,536.20 1,511.16 1,651.68 Volatility: 41 41 44 Volume: 1,023,890 1,089,578 1,190,239

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

SEKISUI CHEMICAL is currently 8.3% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 4204.T at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 4204.T and have had this outlook for the last 16 periods.