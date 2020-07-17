Trainer Kenny McPeek, who made a year-round commitment to South Florida racing when he purchased Summerfield Training Center in Marion County last year, will be represented by graded-stakes winner Harvey Wallbanger in Saturday’s $60,000 Sea of Tranquility Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

McPeek, who put the finishing touches on a productive 2019-2020 Championship Meet by saddling Swiss Skydiver for a 3 ¾-length victory in the $200,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), is maintaining a stable at Gulfstream Park during the Spring/Summer Meet for the first time.

“We’ve got a significant number of young horses that are based at Summerfield now. We’re able to rest and rehab older horses and younger horses, there, and then rotate them. If some need to come north [to Kentucky] or if they need to go back to Gulfstream, we have those options,” said McPeek, who has saddled Swiss Skydiver for subsequent victories in the Fantasy (G3) at Oaklawn Park and Santa Anita Oaks (G2) and a second-place finish against the boys in the Blue Grass (G2) at Keeneland. “I think, logistically, it’s a pretty good setup. I think we’re going to be even more successful than we were this year.”

It makes perfect sense that Harvey Wallbanger was one of the older horses McPeek opted to keep at Gulfstream for the Spring/Summer Meet. The 4-year-old son of Congrats has been his most productive while running at Gulfstream during his career. After breaking his maiden at Churchill Downs in November 2018, Harvey Wallbanger pulled off a 29-1 upset victory in the 2019 Holy Bull (G2) at Gulfstream with a stunning last-to-first performance.

The Kentucky-bred colt subsequently hit somewhat of a rough patch during an eight-race losing streak that included an off-the-board finish in the Korea Cup at Seoul Racecourse. He returned to winning form during the past Championship Meet in dramatic fashion, again closing from last to score by more than five lengths in a Feb. 29 optional claiming allowance.

“He’s a set-up horse. When things go his way and unfold in front of him, he can make his run and be right there,” said McPeek, who co-owns the stretch-running veteran with Harold Lerner LLC, AWC Stables, Nehoc Stables, Scott Akman, Paul Braverman and David Bernsen LLC.

Harvey Wallbanger will be looking to rebound from an off-the-board finish in the March 28 Hal’s Hope (G3).

“He’s doing fine. I think it’s a good first start back for him. He likes the track at Gulfstream. He’s had some successes there,” McPeek said. “Our expectations are pretty high. I don’t think it’s an easy race by any means, but he fits.”

Hall of Famer Edgar Prado has the call on Harvey Wallbanger, who is scheduled to meet six rivals in the 1 1/16-mile overnight stakes for 3-year-olds and up.

St. George Stable LLC’s Kukulkan, also a horse that has shown a fondness for the Gulfstream track, is scheduled to make a return off a six-month layoff since an off-the-board finish in the Louisiana (G3) at Fair Grounds. The Fausto Gutierrez-trained 5-year-old son of Point Determined first ventured to Gulfstream for the Clasico del Caribe in December 2018. The 2018 Mexican Triple Crown champion with an undefeated record captured the prestigious race for 3-year-olds by 10 ½ lengths.

After incurring his first loss in the Pegasus World Cup (G1) seven weeks later, Kukulkan captured an allowance race at Churchill Downs off a four-month layoff. He became graded stakes-placed two starts later while finishing second, beaten a half-length by Silver Dust, in the West Virginia Governor’s Cup (G3). He went to the sidelines after finishing off the board in the Lukas Classic (G3) at Churchill last September.

The Mexican-bred Kukulkan again came off a layoff impressively, scoring by a dominating six lengths in the Copa Confraternidad del Caribe on the Dec. 8 Clasico International del Caribe program at Gulfstream.

“He is training very good. This is a good race for him,” said Gutierrez, who has enjoyed considerable success at Gulfstream this year since transferring his stable from Mexico to Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training center in Palm Beach County. “He likes the track at Gulfstream.”

Miguel Vasquez, who ranks second in the Spring/Summer Meet standings, is scheduled to ride Kukulkan for the first time Saturday.

Gelfenstein Farm LLC’s Identifier will be looking to rebound off a 12th-place finish in the May 2 Oaklawn Handicap (G2) Saturday. The Oscar Gonzalez-trained 4-year-old son of Creative Cause previously pulled off a 60-1 upset victory in the Hal’s Hope, in which Harvey Wallbanger finished well back.

Marcos Meneses, who was aboard for the Hal’s Hope, has the call.

Trainer Steve Budhoo’s Eye of a Jedi, who won the Sea of Tranquility last year, captured the June 13 Coaltown Handicap over multiple graded-stakes winner Diamond Oops at 17-1. He rallied under Meneses to win by 1 ¼ lengths while being in receipt of seven pounds from Diamond Oops.

Hector Berrios is scheduled to ride Eye of a Jedi for the first time Saturday.

Harold Queen’s Noble Drama, a multiple-stakes winner trained by David Fawkes, will seek to rebound from a sixth-place finish in the Coaltown Handicap. The 5-year-old son of Gone Astray will be reunited with Emisael Jaramillo, who scored back-to-back wins aboard the homebred gelding in an optional claiming allowance and the Sunshine Millions Sprint during the Championship Meet.

IAB Stables and Walter Fralick’s Quenane and Equine Authority Inc.’s Red Crescent, a pair of rugged veteran stakes performers, round out the field. Cristian Torres is named to ride Quenane, whom he guided to an optional claiming win last time out. Samy Camacho, who rode Red Crescent to a third-place finish in the Coaltown Handicap, has the return call Saturday.