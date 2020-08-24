SCUBA Diving in Fiji is an Unparalleled Experience

#Fiji #SCUBA #PADI

The Fijian archipelago is a well traveled destination, thanks in part to its pristine azur blu waters, abundant wildlife, and scenery. But 1 of the country’s biggest draws is its unparalleled SCUBA diving.

With 333 islands, the South Pacific nation is a SCUBA diver’s dream.

Fiji’s largest neighbors, Australia and New Zealand, are 2,800 miles East and 1,600 miles North, respectively, that means visitors will have a very unique remote experience.

Due to its isolation, the environment is still in pristine, untouched conditions which includes being free from coastal overpopulation, sedimentary junk and chemical runoffs from farming, and rising sea temperatures.

With nearly 70 dive sites, and more being added regularly, there are unique opportunities for SCUBA divers of all skill levels.

These include swimming with up to 8 different shark species on Beqa Lagoon and Pacific Harbour, soaking up the underwater views of the Rainbow Reef in Taveuni, and swimming alongside manta rays on Nanuya Balavu Island.

Fiji’s mild blue waters are, on average, a balmy 77ºF and are teeming with wildlife.

Visitors can swim with over 1,500 species of fish and thousands of other marine creatures that include Hawksbill turtles, nudibranchs, manta shrimp, black-banded sea snakes, squid, and migrating humpback whales and spinner dolphins.

Travelers can also get an up-close look at over 300 types of hard coral species, Hawaii has 10, along with the most abundant soft coral diversity in the world. Fiji’s is called the “Soft Coral Capital of the World”.

Regardless of skill level, the waters are welcoming to all thanks to Fiji’s tropical climate and low water turbidity. Furthermore, newbies can rest-easy knowing that they need not dive deep, the range is as little as 3 to 30 meters to experience the wild of underwater life.

Meanwhile, skilled divers will be seduced by adventures at every turn which includes deep dive experiences, coral reef conservation and reforestation initiatives, night dives with marine biologists, and even digital underwater photography courses.

No matter your skill level, it all begins with selecting the proper dive school.

PADI, which stands for the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, is used by a host of 5-Star properties in Fiji, including Namale Fiji, Jean-Michel Cousteau (both on Vanua Levu Island), and the newly opened Six Senses Fiji on Malolo Island. The organization has over 6,200 dive centers and resorts in over 180 countries and territories, and once certified, SCUBA divers have can get air and dive around the world, where the program is recognized.

The Discover SCUBA Dive Program is the easiest and quickest way to get a same-day intro dive. It begins with a short video to outline safety and preliminary information, it’s followed by getting properly outfitted equipment is provided on-site so there’s no need to worry about committing to, or purchasing, anything in advance, and mastering Key skills in an on-property resort pool. Then, visitors perform an open water dive with an instructor and spend about 30 to 45 mins underwater to get acclimatized, all while being captivated and surrounded by Fiji’s enriching biodiversity. Depending on your comfort level, you can SCUBA in as little as 2 hrs, start to finish. Once completed, you can actually get certified in just 3 days.

SCUBA diving in Fiji to be more than just a sport, it a life-changing experience. There is serenity and peacefulness in connecting with nature underwater, all the noise of the world dissipates and you are surrounded by astounding beauty.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith, we will be traveling again soon.