University of Pittsburgh Scientists Discover Molecule That ‘Completely’ Neutralizes COVID-19

An antibody component that is 10X smaller than a full-sized 1 may be the answer to stopping SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in its tracks, scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine report.

According to the report, the drug has been ‘highly effective in preventing and treating’ the SARS-CoV-2 infections in mice and hamsters during tests. The drug also reportedly does not bind to human cells, which suggests it will not have negative side effects in people.”

Researchers added that “Antibodies of larger size have worked against other infectious diseases and have been well tolerated, giving us hope that it could be an effective treatment for patients with COVID-19 and for protection of those who have never had the infection and are not immune.”

