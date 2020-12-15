Saxon Warrior Foals See Strong Demand

Young sire Saxon Warrior continued to make his presence felt in the sales ring on Saturday, when his sole offering on the opening day of the Arqana December Sale sold for €100,000.

August West provided the winning bid for Lot 169 from Coulonces Sales, a colt out of black-type performer Silver Meadow.

The dual Group 1 winning son of Deep Impact found favour with pinhookers at Tattersalls last week, where they sold for up to 280,000gns and averaged 96,889gns.

Saxon Warrior’s impressive first foals struck a chord with buyers at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale, where a mare carrying to the top-class racehorse sold for 110,000gns.

Anita Wigan saw off determined rivals to secure the winning mare Short Call (Lot 1589), who was offered by Church View Stables. A half-sister to Group 1 winner Wonderment (Camelot), Short Call has made a promising start at stud, with her first foal by Churchill having sold for 65,000gns last week.

Saxon Warrior led the first crop sire table at the preceding Tattersalls December Foal Sale, where his offering sold for an average of 96,889gns. His daughter bred by Chris Humber and Hunscote Stud out of Archangel Gabriel was knocked down to Philipp Stauffenberg for 280,000gns and, thus, became the highest-priced foal that week by a first crop sire.

Andy Lloyd, manager of Hunscote Stud, later paid tribute to the young sire, saying, “He won a strong Guineas and I think he’s a really good stamp of a stallion. You can see some of the results he’s been getting, apart from this one, and I think he has a real chance of making it.”

Listed winner Aktoria was another quality mare sent to Saxon Warrior in his first season at stud, and after selling the resulting colt for 160,000gns, Highclere Stud’s Lady Carolyn Warren commented, “I think there’d been a very good vibe about the horse, as indeed I think it has been of all the Saxon Warriors. I think he’s getting great stock and this horse is testament to that, but there are others as well.”