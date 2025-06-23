Saudi Arabia’s Digital Revolution: Unlocking Industrial Growth

By Shayne Heffernan, PhD

Knightsbridge Insights

June 23, 2025, 03:23 PM BST

Saudi Arabia is redefining its economic landscape through a bold digital transformation, positioning itself as a global industrial leader. As a PhD economist and founder of Knightsbridge and KXCO, I’ve tracked how emerging markets leverage technology to drive growth, and the Kingdom’s efforts stand out. At the Saudi Industry Forum 2025 in Dhahran, Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser revealed that integrating digital technologies could boost industrial productivity by 15 to 25 percent, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s ambition to diversify the economy. This shift offers significant opportunities for investors and underscores the Kingdom’s technological ascent.

Digital Transformation at the Forefront

Speaking on June 23 at the forum, Nasser highlighted Saudi Arabia’s entry into a new industrial era, fueled by digital advancements. The Kingdom’s digital economy, valued at over SR495 billion ($131.9 billion) in 2024—15 percent of its GDP, per the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology—makes it the Middle East and North Africa’s largest. Key drivers include artificial intelligence, data centers, e-government, and human capital development, with investments in the Internet of Things, robotics, and automation.

Aramco is leading this charge. Nasser announced the launch of Aramco Digital Company and a 450 MHz private wireless network for industrial use, alongside an edge AI service—“AI on the Edge”—designed for critical applications like Hajj crowd management. Cyberani, established in 2021, provides industrial-grade cybersecurity solutions. These initiatives optimize factory operations, enhance productivity, and ensure operational reliability, positioning Saudi Arabia as a tech innovator.

Geopolitical and Industrial Shifts

Nasser noted that the world is experiencing profound technological and industrial competition over the next decade, with advanced technologies set to dominate in unprecedented ways. Saudi Arabia’s industrial landscape is evolving rapidly, supported by projects to develop AI platforms, data centers, and smart industrial complexes. These efforts are more than operational enhancements—they are strategic moves to secure the Kingdom’s economic future.

Risks and Resilience

Nasser warned of digital vulnerabilities, pointing out that technical malfunctions or cyberattacks could disrupt industrial facilities without robust protection. He emphasized the need for deep expertise in proactive cybersecurity and the localization of digital supply chains. Building flexible supply chains with competitive costs and AI excellence is crucial, but it must be paired with significant investment in digital safeguards to ensure long-term stability.

Closing: Knightsbridge’s Blockchain Focus

The Saudi Industry Forum 2025, held June 23–25 at the Dhahran International Exhibition Center and sponsored by Eastern Province Governor Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, aligns with Vision 2030’s goal to increase the industrial sector’s GDP contribution. This digital push is a model for regional growth. At Knightsbridge, we’re advancing our blockchain technology to support this transformation, developing secure, decentralized platforms for trade and data management. Our focus on Qatar and Saudi Arabia taps into their Vision 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030 goals, respectively, offering blockchain solutions to enhance financial resilience and streamline industrial operations in these key markets.

Shayne Heffernan, PhD, is the founder of Knightsbridge and KXCO, an economist specializing in global markets, technology, and cryptocurrency. His insights guide strategies for navigating economic and digital shifts.