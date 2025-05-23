Saudi Arabia Climbs to 2nd in G20 ICT Regulatory Index

Saudi Arabia Climbs to Second Among G20 in Global ICT Regulatory Index

By Shayne Heffernan

Saudi Arabia has achieved a remarkable milestone in its digital transformation journey, securing the second spot among G20 nations in the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Global ICT Regulatory Index, as reported by KSA.com. This ranking reflects the Kingdom’s rapid advancements in information and communication technology (ICT) regulation, driven by Vision 2030’s focus on building a robust digital economy. As someone closely following Saudi Arabia’s progress, I’m impressed by how this achievement underscores the country’s commitment to fostering innovation and connectivity on a global scale.

The ITU’s Global ICT Regulatory Index evaluates 193 countries on their regulatory frameworks across four pillars: regulatory authority, regulatory mandates, regulatory regime, and competition framework. Saudi Arabia’s rise to second place among G20 nations highlights its success in creating a transparent and competitive ICT environment. The Kingdom scored highly for its efforts to enhance digital infrastructure, with internet penetration at 98% and mobile subscriptions exceeding 120% of the population, according to Trading Economics. This is underpinned by initiatives like the rollout of 5G networks and smart city projects such as NEOM, which position Saudi Arabia as a leader in digital connectivity. The non-oil sector, contributing 51% to GDP in 2024, and foreign direct investment (FDI) reaching $26 billion, up 12% from the previous year, further demonstrate the economic momentum fueling these advancements.

This achievement builds on Saudi Arabia’s broader digital strategy, which includes fostering innovation through regulatory sandboxes and supporting tech startups. The Kingdom’s ICT sector has seen significant growth, with digital payments accounting for 62% of transactions, up from 50% three years ago, reflecting a shift toward a cashless economy. The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) has played a pivotal role, implementing policies that encourage competition and investment in ICT, aligning with Vision 2030’s goal of positioning Saudi Arabia as a global tech hub by 2030. The country’s improved Ease of Doing Business ranking—38th globally in 2025, up from 62nd in 2020—further supports its appeal as a destination for tech innovation.