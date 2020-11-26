Sany Heavy Industry (600031:SS) Buy On Dips

$600031 #SanyHeavyIndustry #China #Stocks #HEFFX #FXAffiliate

Sany Heavy Industry

Ticker: 600031:SS

Price: CNY29.21

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD is a China-based company principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture, distribution and provision of services of engineering machinery.

The Company’s major products are categorized into five types, which are concrete machinery, excavating machinery, hoisting machinery, pile driving machinery and road construction machinery, including truck-mounted concrete pumps, trailer concrete pumps, excavators, truck cranes, rotary drilling rigs and sets of road equipment, among others.

The Company distributes its products in both domestic and to overseas markets.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 25.94.

The projected upper bound is: 31.27.

The projected lower bound is: 27.59.

The projected closing price is: 29.43.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 29 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 8 white candles.

A doji star occurred (where a doji gaps above or below the previous candle). This often signals a reversal with confirmation occurring on the next bar.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 69.1837. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 62.61. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 71. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 14 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

SANY closed down -0.030 at 29.290. Volume was 49% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 43% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 29.280 29.630 28.780 29.290 38,218,456

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 28.78 26.40 21.14 Volatility: 42 44 47 Volume: 61,178,320 66,854,884 82,160,728

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

SANY is currently 38.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 600031.SS at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 600031.SS and have had this outlook for the last 14 periods.