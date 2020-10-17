Rupert Murdoch Lit the Fire to Burn Down Joe Biden

#JoeBiden #HunterBiden #NYPost #PresidentTrump

“Rupert Murdoch’s NY-Post’s explosive story on Joe and Hunter Biden started the Fire that is Burning down Joe Biden“–Paul Ebeling

Thursday, the Washington Post reported that US intelligence agencies warned the White House last year that Mr. Giuliani was the target of a Russian influence operation.

The newspaper said national-security adviser Robert O’Brien warned President Trump that information Mr. Giuliani brought back from Ukraine should be considered contaminated by Russia, President Trump rightfully brushed off the warning.

President Trump has remained in close contact with Mr. Giuliani, with this explosive turn has made the Hunter Biden e-Mails a Key talking pts in the final wks of the campaign as he hammers his Democrat rival.

Now, Rudy Giuliani has the direct evidence: a laptop hard drive containing the e-Mails and intimate photos that was abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop and later turned over to Mr. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer.

One of the people on an e-Mail thread involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages, which outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm.

The Trump friendly New York Post began publishing stories this wk about the e-Mails Wednesday on information obtained from the former New York Mayor.

It published several reports about the revelations, including emails that he tried to introduce his Vice President father to high-ranking Ukrainians.

The newspaper said the e-Mails of Hunter Biden were found in a laptop that was dropped off for service at a Delaware repair shop by a man who left it there with a copy of Hunter Biden’s drivers license. The shop owner turned it over to the FBI, but also made a copy of the hard drive and provided that to Mr. Giuliani’s lawyer.

A Y 2015 e-Mail published by the NY Post show a Top adviser for Burisma, the Ukraine nat gas company where Hunter Biden held a board seat, thanking young Biden for giving him an opportunity to meet his father when the older Biden was serving as Vice President of the US. The e-Mail has been verified as true. The Biden campaign and a lawyer for Hunter Biden said they had no record of such a meeting taking place.

Mr. Giuliani in a interviews Thursday and Friday, said that the laptop had been dropped off by Hunter Biden. That the material was not hacked, and he told that the material was “authentic as Hell.” And that Hunter Biden photos “Will shock you.”

“They reveal federal crimes, they reveal disgusting sexual behavior, and then they reveal sexual behavior, and then they reveal numerous times where he has totally gone on crack, which means he spent most of the last 5 years on crack, …he’s a crack addict?”

President Trump is very appreciative of Mr. Giuliani’s attack-dog style as it aligns with his.

The Trump Campaign has been talking about political corruption against The Bidens for more than a year advancing the theory that the former Vice President sought to force out Ukraine’s Top prosecutor to protect his son. Now with this solid evidence he believes a case can be made that Hunter enriched himself by selling access to his father.

The fallout from this has exposed Facebook (NASADAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) who tried to protect The Bidens by censoring the story and blocking US government accounts, thus brining them under the very hot lights of the White House, the US Congress and the FCC.

