Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas Returns to Port on Fake Covid-19 Test of Elderly Passenger

A passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 aboard a Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) cruise from Singapore, forcing the ship to return to port and 100s of guests to isolate, has been found not to have the virus, Singapore’s health ministry said Thursday. Thus, again demonstrating the unreliability of the PCR test.

“A final confirmatory test … has confirmed that the 83 year-old male Singaporean on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas does not have COVID-19 infection,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Royal Caribbean has not responded to a request for comment.

