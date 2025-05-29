Royal Ascot: Timeless Tradition

By Shayne Heffernan of Knightsbridge

Royal Ascot isn’t just a race meeting—it’s a British institution, a dazzling mix of old-school tradition and the heart-pounding excitement of horse racing. Held in Berkshire, England, this event is more than a sporting spectacle; it’s a cultural touchstone that pulls in everyone from royals to racing fans worldwide. Let’s break down why Royal Ascot matters, from its deep-rooted traditions to its legendary winners and the royal heavyweights who’ve claimed glory on its hallowed turf.

Why Tradition Matters

Royal Ascot is all about history you can feel. It kicked off in 1711 under Queen Anne, who saw a patch of land near Windsor Castle and thought, “This is perfect for racing.” Fast forward to today, and it’s a five-day extravaganza where the past comes alive. Take the Royal Procession—started by King George IV in 1825—where the monarch and royal family roll up in horse-drawn carriages, the crowd sings the national anthem, and the Royal Standard goes up. It’s not just a fancy parade; it’s a reminder of continuity in a world that’s always changing.

Then there’s the dress code, especially in the Royal Enclosure. Men have to rock full morning suits with top hats, and women need elegant dresses with proper hats—no fascinators allowed. This goes back to Beau Brummell’s Regency days, and it’s not about snobbery; it’s about keeping things special, making sure Ascot feels like a big deal. Even the bandstand singalongs at the end of each day, a tradition since the ‘70s, bring everyone together—whether you’re belting out “Sweet Caroline” or “Rule, Britannia,” it’s a shared moment that sends you off buzzing, win or lose. These traditions aren’t window dressing; they make Royal Ascot a living piece of history, a place where the old ways still mean something.

Why Horse Racing Matters

Horse racing at Royal Ascot is the real deal—it’s where the best of the best come to prove themselves. With 18 Group races, including eight Group 1s, the highest level in the game, you’re watching the world’s top horses, jockeys, and trainers go head-to-head. We’re talking millions in prize money—over £7.3 million in recent years—making it Britain’s richest race meeting, watched in nearly 200 countries. But it’s not just about the cash; Ascot is where legends are made, where careers are defined.

This sport grabs you because it’s raw and timeless. It’s about speed, stamina, and the connection between horse and rider, played out in front of a crowd that’s been hooked on racing since Roman times. For Brits, it’s in the blood, and Royal Ascot is the pinnacle. It’s why they call it the “Sport of Kings”—it’s got the grit of competition and the polish of tradition, a combo that hits hard whether you’re trackside or watching from halfway around the world.

Historic Winners That Made History

Royal Ascot has seen some absolute legends over the years, horses that have become part of racing folklore. The Gold Cup, the crown jewel since 1807, has had its share of icons. Yeats dominated with four wins from 2006 to 2009, showing what a true stayer looks like. Stradivarius was another beast, taking three Gold Cups in a row from 2018 to 2020, just missing a record-tying fourth in 2021—his heart won over the crowd. Then there’s Estimate in 2013, Queen Elizabeth II’s filly, who made history as the first horse owned by a reigning monarch to win the Gold Cup, sparking one of the loudest cheers Ascot has ever heard.

Other races have their heroes too. The Queen Anne Stakes, which kicks things off, gave us Goldikova, who went on to win the Breeders’ Cup Mile in 2010. The Platinum Jubilee Stakes—used to be called the Diamond Jubilee—saw Prince Charlie set a record with three straight wins from 1872 to 1874, and more recently, Khaadem kept the streak alive with back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024. These horses aren’t just winners; they’re the stuff of legend, their names echoing through Ascot’s 300-year history.

Famous Royal Owners Who’ve Won Big

Royal Ascot has always been a playground for royalty, and the winners’ circle is packed with crowned heads from the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Queen Elizabeth II was the heart and soul of Ascot racing, racking up 22 wins as an owner. Her highlights include Estimate’s 2013 Gold Cup victory and Dartmouth’s 2016 Hardwicke Stakes win, which came right on her 90th birthday—a moment that felt like the whole place was celebrating with her. Her racing colors—purple with gold braid, scarlet sleeves, black velvet cap with a gold fringe—were a symbol of her love for the sport, now passed on to King Charles III, who got his first Ascot win with Just Fine.

The UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been a powerhouse through his Godolphin operation, with horses like Naval Crown winning the Platinum Jubilee Stakes in 2022 and Modern Games taking the Queen Anne Stakes that same year. Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid bin Abdullah made history with Juddmonte Farms, most notably with Frankel, whose 2012 Queen Anne Stakes win was so dominant it earned a rating of 147—the highest ever at Ascot. Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani, from the Al Thani family, has also left his mark, with Qipco-backed horses like The Wow Signal winning the Coventry Stakes in 2014. These royals aren’t just showing up—they’re shaping the sport, their wins adding to Ascot’s global prestige.

How Royal Ascot Came to Be

Royal Ascot got its start in 1711 when Queen Anne, a horse lover, spotted a clearing near Windsor Castle and said, “This is perfect for racing.” The first race, Her Majesty’s Plate, went down on August 11 that year—a brutal contest over three four-mile heats, with the winner, Doctor, owned by the Duke of St Albans, taking home 100 guineas. Things slowed down after Anne’s death, but racing picked back up in 1720 and kept growing. By 1768, it was a four-day event, and the Gold Cup’s debut in 1807 marked the start of modern Royal Ascot, which officially became a Royal event in 1911.

It’s grown over the years—expanding to five days in 2002 for Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and adding traditions like the Royal Procession in 1825. It’s survived plenty of bumps, from wartime shutdowns to a cancelled meeting in 1964 due to flooding, and even a wild stone-throwing incident in 1832 that led to the Royal Enclosure for extra security. Today, it pulls in over 300,000 people each year, mixing top-tier racing with high fashion and social vibes, from the strict dress codes to the post-race singalongs. It’s a global draw, proof of its knack for evolving while holding onto what makes it special.

Why It All Matters

Royal Ascot isn’t just a race meeting—it’s a celebration of what makes horse racing timeless: the rush of the competition, the weight of history, and the power of tradition to bring people together. For investors, it’s a lesson in the value of lasting assets, whether that’s a champion horse or a cultural legacy. As the dollar wobbles and global markets shift, Royal Ascot’s story—resilience, prestige, and a relentless drive for greatness—offers a roadmap for navigating tough times. This isn’t just about racing; it’s about a legacy that keeps galloping forward, untamed and unstoppable.

Shayne Heffernan of Knightsbridge is a global markets analyst and commentator with a focus on emerging economies and strategic investments, he is also a noted owner/breeder.