Riot Blockchain Still Cheap

#Riot Blockchain builds, supports and operates a blockchain technologies ecosystem. The company is involved in digital currency mining operation, which uses specialized computers that generate digital currency, primarily Bitcoin.

Riot also purchases and sells digital currencies, and provides accounting, audit and verification services for blockchain-based assets. The company developed TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements.

Riot Blockchain closed up 3.870 at 26.590. Volume was 239% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 386% wider than normal.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the bullish or bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Riot Blockchain is currently 535.1% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend.

Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into Riot Blockchain (bullish).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on Riot Blockchain and have had this outlook for the last 61 periods.

Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that Riot Blockchain is currently in an overbought condition.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

During the past 50 bars, there have been 29 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 8 white candles.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.