Riding the Trans-Siberian Express in Luxury

#Russia #Siberia #train #luxury #1stClass #GoldenEagle

Passing through some of the planet’s remotest territories, the storied route offers a window onto worlds that are both deeply foreign and surprisingly familiar.

Travelers seeking an upscale train experience in Russia’s hinterlands can book a Winter Wonderland journey along the Trans-Siberian Railway with Exeter International.

The trip goes from Moscow to Vladivostok aboard the luxurious Golden Eagle, with stops at Lake Baikal, Ulaanbaatar, and more. The next trip runs 13-27 February 2021, the 1st class fare is about $19,000.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith the world will open up again soon.