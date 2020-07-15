Reservations for the ‘First Edition’ New Ford Bronco Sell Out, Americans are Optimistic…

#Bronco #Americans #Ford #FirstEdition #SoldOut #Optimistic #Rally

Ford (NYSE:F) sold out all of its $100 reservations for 1 of its 7 models of its reintroduced Bronco SUV in 1 day, with demand so Strong it paralyzed the company’s ordering website when the availability launched.

Prospective buyers put down the reservation fee for all 3,500 of the “First Edition” models, a 4-dr, 2.7-liter twin turbocharged V6 for their opportunity to buy the fully-loaded $59,305 version, more 2X the Base model of $28,500.

Ford originally produced the Bronco from Ys 1965 through 1996.

The company held a streaming reveal event at 8.00p EDT Monday

The line up: 6 4-dr models are being made available for theY 2021 model year, including a Base, Big Bend ($33,385), Black Diamond ($36,050), Outer Banks ($38,955), Badlands ($42,095), Wildtrak ($48,875) and First Edition ($59,305).

The Bronco sports a retro look, with its First Edition model combining aspects from some of the other 6.

Among the features are modular bumpers and skid plates, luxury-oriented Outer Banks’ interior features, such as leather seats and full carpets; Wildtrak exterior features of blacked-out hardtop and grille and its graphics package; 35-in tires; adaptive cruise control; evasive steering assist; and a 12-in touchscreen.

Tuesday, the major US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA +556.79 at 26642.59, NAS Comp +97.73 at 10488.67, S&P 500 +42.30 at 3197.52

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 909-M/shares exchanged

NAS Comp +16.9% YTD

S&P 500 -1.0% YTD

DJIA -6.6% YTD

Russell 2000 -14.4% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for June, Export and Import Prices for June, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for July, and the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index Wednesday.

