Republicans and Democrats Align with President Trump’s Hard Line on Chinese Stocks

By on

Republicans and Democrats Align with President Trump’s Hard Line on Chinese Stocks

#PresidentTrump #Republicans #Democrats #Chinese #stocks

$BABA $PDD $PTR

Friday, President Trump signed legislation that will kick Chinese companies off US stock exchanges unless they adhere to American auditing standards.

The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (The Act) bars securities of foreign companies from being listed on any US exchange if they have failed to comply with the US Public Accounting Oversight Board’s audits for 3 yrs running.

While it applies to companies from any and all country, the legislation intends to target Chinese companies listed in the US, such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Crude Oil giant PetroChina Co ( NYSE:PTR).

The legislation takes a hard line on Chinese businesses.

Both Republican and Democrat have aligned with President Trump’s hard line against Beijing, which became fierce this year as The Trump Administration holds China responsible for the China Virus that has ravaged the US.

The Act also require public companies to disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government.

Chinese government officials dismiss The Act as a discriminatory and politically oppresses Chinese firms.

Beijing has been/is reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Republicans and Democrats Align with President Trump’s Hard Line on Chinese Stocks added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Thursday’s World Markets: Asia and Oceania
  2. World Stock Markets Running Due North, China Will Stimulate
  3. Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific
  4. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific