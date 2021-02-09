Record Highs All Around in the US, Small Caps Leading

#stocks #record #highs #buy

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $VXX

“Monday, traders and investors pushed ‘buy’ again and each of the US benchmark stock market indexes set intraday and closing record highs“– Paul Ebeling

The S&P 500 advanced 0.7% for its 6th straight gainer and passing the 3900 mark for the 1st time. The NAS Comp (+1.0%) and DJIA (+0.8%) performed a bit better, while the Russell 2000 (+2.5%) pulled ahead with a 2.5% gainer.

The S&P 500 energy sector (+4.2%) was aided by higher Crude Oil prices (57.97/bbl, +1.08, +1.9%). The financials (+1.2%), information technology (+1.0%), and industrials (+0.9%) sectors follows with gains of about 1%, the utilities sector (-0.8%) was the only group that closed in the red.

Monday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA +237.52 at 31385.76, NAS Comp +131.35 at 13987.65, S&P 500 +28.76 at 3915.59. Record highs all around.

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 971-M/shares exchanged

Heffx-LTN’s overall technical out look for the major US stock market indexes in Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here.

Russell 2000 +16.0% YTD

NAS Comp +8.5% YTD

S&P 500 +4.3% YTD

DJIA +2.6% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the NFIB Small Business Optimism Survey for January and the JOLTS – Job Openings report for December Tuesday.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!