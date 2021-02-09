Record Highs All Around in the US, Small Caps Leading

“Monday, traders and investors pushed ‘buy’ again and each of the US benchmark stock market indexes set intraday and closing record highs“– Paul Ebeling
The S&P 500 advanced 0.7% for its 6th straight gainer and passing the 3900 mark for the 1st time. The NAS Comp (+1.0%) and DJIA (+0.8%) performed a bit better, while the Russell 2000 (+2.5%) pulled ahead with a 2.5% gainer.
The S&P 500 energy sector (+4.2%) was aided by higher Crude Oil prices (57.97/bbl, +1.08, +1.9%). The financials (+1.2%), information technology (+1.0%), and industrials (+0.9%) sectors follows with gains of about 1%, the utilities sector (-0.8%) was the only group that closed in the red.
Monday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA +237.52 at 31385.76, NAS Comp +131.35 at 13987.65, S&P 500 +28.76 at 3915.59. Record highs all around.
Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 971-M/shares exchanged
Heffx-LTN’s overall technical out look for the major US stock market indexes in Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here.
- Russell 2000 +16.0% YTD
- NAS Comp +8.5% YTD
- S&P 500 +4.3% YTD
- DJIA +2.6% YTD
Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the NFIB Small Business Optimism Survey for January and the JOLTS – Job Openings report for December Tuesday.
