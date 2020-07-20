Rating of verified binary options brokers

Binary options trading is gaining more and more popularity. Numerous companies on the market offer their services. Each of them offers its own terms of cooperation, tools and other options. We will consider what criteria should be met by trusted binary options brokers, and check the statistics of our partners.

Features of Good Binary Options Brokers

Availability of a license for regulators

The licensing document from the regulatory authorities shows that the binary options services operator appreciates its reputation and customer trust. It is better to work only with such organizations. The specific regulator that issues the license depends on the broker’s country of operation. Most often, companies providing services in the field of binary options are registered in Cyprus. Local jurisdiction provides favorable tax conditions. In this case, it is good that the organization receives a license from CySec – the company is considered one of the most respected in the European Union. Licensed option brokers usually make timely payments and try to ensure that their customers are completely satisfied with the transactions. This is due to the fact that the regulator quickly responds to user complaints and prevents various violations. Therefore, the presence of a license serves as additional protection for the trader.

Adaptation of the trading platform for the country of the trader

It is best to collaborate with option brokers whose platforms are adapted for all traders. In such a situation, the terms of the shares, user agreement and other details of cooperation will be transparent and understandable. Moreover, if you have questions, you can always get an exhaustive answer in your native language. Many large brokers care about the comfort of their clients. Often, after registering, the consultant or manager will call the indicated phone number and offer their help when working with the platform.

Trading Accounts

For beginners, an important advantage will be the availability of a demo account. It will allow you to test the platform and try your hand at trading without fear of losing money. It is good that the site supports various replenishment methods. When the deposit is replenished, some platforms require verification. The advantage will be high-quality and quick implementation by employees. This reports on the serious approach of the company. When the procedures are successfully completed, she can offer various bonuses.

The quality of the broker’s trading platform

Sometimes barriers for successful trading are deliberately created on the site. These can be various freezes, problems with expiration dates and asset blocking. From the very beginning, it is necessary to determine: if the platform requires the required assets and the expiration dates that fully comply with the trading strategy. Other advantages will be a user-friendly interface, the absence of withdrawal fees, and quick payment processing.

Rating of the best binary options brokers

1. IQ Option

The broker occupies one of the leading positions in the world binary options market. Its regulation is carried out by CySec and other trusted regulators, which is an important advantage for the European population. The company’s advantage is a small initial deposit, which makes its services available to a wide range of users. The IQ Option broker offers professional technical support, good training materials, high speed of withdrawal of funds and excellent profitability under option contracts.

2. Alpari

The company began its activities in the 1990s. She received a license from the CBR and NAUFOR. Alpari branch network is developed both in Russia and far beyond its borders.

The modern Alpari marketplace has received many positive reviews. For trading, the Fix-ContractsTrader platform is used. The minimum deposit amount is only 5 dollars. Therefore, everyone can use the services of a broker. Money can be withdrawn from the account at any time, the operation does not take much time. The maximum investment in an option is $ 1,000. This is the daily limit for transactions. Broker Alpari offers to use the Bonus Bank program. It assumes that from each client transaction a part of the amount is directed to a specific fund (0.25%). When conducting a series of 5 wins in a row, the accumulated money is paid to the client. The platform received a simple and convenient interface. Evaluate the convenience of working with the site without depositing money.

3. Pocket Option

The broker is owned by Gembell Limited, registered in the Marshall Islands. When developing the trading platform, the company took into account the opinions and wishes of many financial analysts. Pocket Option is a relatively young company, its work began only in 2020. A demo account allows you to quickly learn the basics of trading and the possibilities of the broker Pocket Option. With it, you can test the functionality of the terminal. To use a demo account, it is not necessary to register. Software for Pocket Option was developed by ITTrendex, which has vast experience in the field of trading. To start trading, you should top up your account with an amount of $ 50 or more. Pocket Option works with both binary options and cryptocurrencies, stocks, currency pairs and raw materials. The application allows you to use various indicators, the most popular of them are the following:

MACD

Parabolic SAR;

Bollinger Lines;

moving averages;

Users can build various graphs – vertical and horizontal. Payments are made in the amount of $ 25 or more. With the help of online chat you can quickly get qualified answers to their questions. On the partners page https://safetradebinaryoptions.com/brokers/pocket-option-review/ you can get real reviews about the Pocket Option broker.

4. Opteck

The company is registered in the city of Limassol in Cyprus. In Russia, the broker began operations in 2012. He pays special attention to creating optimal trading conditions and increasing the usability of traders. To do this, the platform’s performance is increased, new assets are added, contests and promotions are regularly held. Opteck licensed the European regulator CySec. The organization has not yet received a single claim on the company. To trade, you must register and verify your account. To deposit funds, you can use a bank card or one of the payment systems. Opteck accrues a bonus for registration. When replenishing the deposit, the money is credited to the account on the same day.

Four types of options are available to customers:

Classic

“Border”

One touch

Short term

Users can access trading signals, financial forecasts and analytical reviews that help make an informed decision when concluding a transaction. Before the final choice of a broker, take the time to familiarize yourself with the basic conditions of cooperation and customer reviews. This will help to make the right decision and find an organization that will become a reliable tool in trading.