Rasmussen Poll Shows Rising Approval of President Trump in the Wake of the Capitol Building Terrorist Attack

“The MSM, elites, Democrats and RINOs do not realize it, but they have discredited themselves that their attacks on President Trump are now working against their interests” — Paul Ebeling

Do not believe the MSM and most DC politicians declaring that the entire country is appalled at President Trump and wants him erased from history.  

This falsehood is being pushed by MSM and other Democrats in the wake of the BLM-Antifa terrorist attack on the US Capitol Building Wednesday during the Save the Steal March. 

It has been persuasive to the media, including many nominal conservatives, and may have convinced many Republican politicians that President Trump is now a marginal figure and should be shunned, the declarations do not represent the views of The People.

The Rasmussen polling organization is far more accurate than most Presidential polls and the mainstream of conservative America, 50%+ of the country, is not buying it, President Trump’s approval has risen in the aftermath,

On the 5th and 6th of January, President Trump’s total approval rating was 47%.  The direction of The People’s sentiment is very important.  Far from deserting President Trump, the public is staying with him and even increasing approval within the margin of polling error.

Trying to Make and Keep America Great!

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

