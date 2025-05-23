Asia

Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor Named One of World’s ‘500 Best Hotels’ by Travel + Leisure

4 Min Read

Luxury heritage hotel in Siem Reap, Cambodia, is honoured for a 4th consecutive year

Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor, the luxury heritage hotel near the famed ancient Khmer archeological sites in Cambodia, was again named one of the world’s ‘500 Best Hotels’ by the influential U.S.-based magazine Travel + Leisure.

The honour, which is among the most coveted distinctions in the global hospitality industry, draws on reader input as part of the industry-leading travel magazine’s ‘World’s Best Awards’. Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor was highlighted on the list for a fourth consecutive year.

“An extraordinary setting. Design that feels both unexpected and of-the-moment. Service that goes above and beyond. When a hotel feels truly exceptional, our readers are slow to forget,” Travel + Leisure wrote as it introduced this year’s designated hotels.

Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor originally opened in 1932 as a rest stop for archeologists and adventurers exploring the ancient kingdom of Angkor Wat. The hotel features an authentic expression of 1930s French Art Deco style with beautifully refined rooms, suites and villas blending old-world charm with Cambodian influences and contemporary detail.

Last year, the hotel unveiled a ‘Curated Journeys’ menu offering singular excursions, including a ‘Bespoke Temple Dinner’ served by candlelight at the temple complex of Angkor; a ‘Lost Civilisations of Angkor by Vespa’ tour, where the ancient world meets the here-and-now; and the ‘Siem Reap Art Tour’, which offers an inside look at the city’s bustling art scene; among others.

Nearly all of Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor’s 119 guest rooms and suites were fully refurbished in a meticulous three-year renovation project that concluded in June 2022. One of the hotel’s most distinguished attributes—its classic metal and timber elevator in the lobby—remains, as does the vintage ambience of The Elephant Bar. Its on-site ‘Resort Programme’, meanwhile, showcases heritage and traditions at the hotel.

For more information on Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor, or to make a booking, please call +855 23 982 598 or visit www.raffles.com/siem-reap/.

ABOUT RAFFLES

Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide. In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive. Connoisseurs of life choose Raffles, not merely for its aura of culture, beauty and gentility, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles. Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, serves as a venerated oasis where travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family. Raffles is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

