Queen Enable to face three rivals in the King George on Saturday

John Gosden’s mare and a trio of Ballydoyle rivals declared for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes

Superstar mare Enable will face three rivals in her bid to win an historic third King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes on Saturday.

After declarations, only four runners stood their ground with Enable taking on an Aidan O’Brien trio of Japan, Sovereign and 2019 Investec  Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck.

Enable would become the only horse to win three King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes with herself (2017,2019), Swain (1997,1998) and Dahlia (1973,1974) all on two wins currently.

More history could be made as the evergreen Frankie Dettori bids to equal Lester Piggott’s record of seven victories in the prestigious Group 1.

