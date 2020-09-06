#PresidentTrump #betting

Recent polling has come in since the Republican National Convention ended, and it shows a huge tightening of the Presidential race, both in terms of national and Key state polling.

Hence, President Trump became the favorite to win the election, according to betting markets.

According to RedState, on September 1st, the betting markets moved into this position:

Trump: -118

Biden: -104

For non-gamblers, RedState explains what this means that a bettor would need to wager $118 in order to win $100 on President Trump. Alternatively, a bettor would need to wage only $104 to win $100 on Joe Biden.

This is a Key reversal from 28 July when a bettor would have needed to wager $177 in order to win $100 on Biden

In proposition betting, moving from $177 down to $104 is a huge stand against China Joe Biden’s chances to win.

RedState continues that in Y 2016, because polls all favored Hillary Clinton winning, the betting numbers looked like this on 1 November of that year:

Clinton -300

Trump +275

However, as of Thursday, several polls favoring China Joe Biden moved the race into a tie for the betting markets, with both candidates at -110, it is obvious that the Presidential race has clearly tightened.

And the fact that China Joe Biden’s months-long large polling lead has collapsed is a huge reason for optimism for President Trump supporters.

Putting aside for a moment and talk about money. The stock market is unshakably confident that President Trump will beat China Joe Biden in November.

Have a healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!