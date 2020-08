Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) Posts Solid Quarter

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) reported Net Income for the second quarter of 2020 of $451 million, or $0.89 per share, compared to Net Income of $153 million, or $0.30 per share, in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2020 were $404 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to non-GAAP Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2019 of $294 million, or $0.58 per share. Non-GAAP results for the second quarter exclude items shown in Attachments 8 and 9.

Ralph Izzo, chairman, president and chief executive officer commented, “We are pleased to report solid operating and financial results at both businesses. Our employees continue to effectively respond to the challenges and requirements of providing essential utility and power services under extraordinary conditions. The state-wide, mandated closure of most businesses, schools and government buildings contributed to a decline of approximately 7% in weather normalized electric sales for the second quarter. New Jersey continues to gradually re-open businesses and activities, and effective containment of COVID-19 should expand commercial activity, and energy usage, in the months ahead. Our utility field crews are at full force and construction work continues on pace to meet our capital expenditure targets on our reliability, resiliency and infrastructure programs. In May, PSE&G also resumed on-premises customer work using personal protective equipment, customer contact screening, and physical distancing to ensure customer and employee safety. Our associates who are able to work remotely continue to do so, and we are continuing to assess when we will begin a phased return to work.”

The following table provides a reconciliation of PSEG’s Net Income to non-GAAP Operating Earnings for the second quarter. See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings.

PSEG CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (unaudited) Second Quarter Comparative Results 2020 and 2019 Income Diluted Earnings ($ millions) Per Share 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $451 $153 $0.89 $0.30 Reconciling Items (47) 141 (0.10) 0.28 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $404 $294 $0.79 $0.58 Avg. Shares 507M 507M

Ralph Izzo added, “We are re-affirming PSEG’s non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance for full-year 2020 of $3.30 – $3.50 per share based on our results through the first-half of the year and our confidence that we can effectively manage costs across our businesses, continue executing our investment program at PSE&G, and provide New Jersey with reliable and zero carbon sources of electricity. Weather cooperated in the second quarter and thus far, the summer has tracked above normal. PSEG Power has effectively minimized scheduled maintenance and outage costs while remaining in compliance with safety requirements. We are on-track to execute on our five-year, $12 billion to $16 billion capital plan without the need to issue new equity, and our net liquidity position at June 30 remains ample at $4 billion.”

The following table outlines PSEG’s expectations for non-GAAP Operating Earnings in 2020 by subsidiary:

2020 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Guidance ($ millions, except EPS) 2020E PSE&G $1,310 – $1,370 PSEG Power $345 – $435 PSEG Enterprise/Other ($5) Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $1,675 – $1,775 Non-GAAP Operating EPS $3.30 – $3.50

E = Estimate

“Earlier this morning, we also announced that PSEG is exploring strategic alternatives for PSEG Power’s non-nuclear generating fleet. Our intent is to accelerate the transformation of PSEG into a primarily regulated electric and gas utility — a plan we have been executing successfully for over a decade. PSEG will explore how a potential separation of the non-nuclear assets could reduce overall business risk and earnings volatility, improve our credit profile, and enhance an already compelling ESG position driven by pending clean energy investments, methane reduction, and zero carbon generation,” Izzo said. “We believe PSE&G is among the best utilities in the country and that our valuation should align with that profile.”

PSEG intends to retain ownership of PSEG Power’s existing nuclear fleet. The nuclear fleet is a necessary component in enabling New Jersey to meet its long-term carbon reduction goals, and also helps to satisfy the state’s capacity obligations for resource adequacy with a cost-effective source of zero-carbon electricity.

While the company is in the preliminary stage of this evaluation, the marketing of a potential transaction in one or a series of steps, anticipated to launch in the fourth quarter, is expected to be completed sometime in 2021.

Given the relatively small part of PSEG that the non-nuclear business represents, this decision will not have an impact on the company’s current shareholder dividend policy, which will continue to be subject to approval by the PSEG Board of Directors. PSEG will manage this process taking into account the interests of its diverse stakeholders, including our 13,000 valued employees. Any decision regarding the non-nuclear assets will not impact PSE&G or PSEG Long Island customers, operations or tariffs and would be subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Results and Outlook by Operating Subsidiary

Public Service Electric & Gas Second Quarter 2020 and 2019 Comparative Results ($ millions, except EPS) PSE&G 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Q/Q Change Net Income $283 $227 $56 Earnings Per Share $0.56 $0.45 $0.11

PSE&G reported Net Income of $283 million ($0.56 per share) for the second quarter of 2020 compared with Net Income of $227 million ($0.45 per share) for the second quarter 2019.

PSE&G’s second quarter results were driven by revenue growth from ongoing capital investment programs. Growth in transmission rate base added $0.05 per share to second quarter Net Income, which included approximately $0.02 per share related to 2019 true-ups and lower pension expense. Gas margin was $0.02 per share favorable, driven by Gas System Modernization Program II investments and weather normalized volumes. Favorable weather added $0.01 per share over the year-earlier quarter. While electric bad debt expense is recovered through the Societal Benefits Clause, gas-related bad debt expense in excess of the amount included in rates reduced earnings by $0.01 per share compared to second quarter 2019, reflecting higher uncollectibles related to COVID-19. Distribution related depreciation and interest expense each lowered Net Income by $0.01 per share. Non-operating pension expense was $0.03 per share favorable compared with second quarter 2019. Lastly, flow through taxes and other items were $0.03 favorable compared to second quarter 2019 driven by the timing of taxes and the settlement of federal audits for the 2011-2016 tax years.

Weather for Q2 2020 was favorable compared with the second quarter of 2019. Early summer weather was below normal but 7% warmer than second quarter 2019. For the second quarter, weather normalized electric sales declined by approximately 7%, with residential loads up 8% but more than offset by commercial and industrial sales that were approximately 14% lower in the quarter. Note that a majority of residential margin is driven by volume, while commercial and industrial margins are driven by demands. For the year to date period, the net impact of higher residential volume has partially offset the lower commercial and industrial demands. On a trailing 12-month basis, weather normalized electric sales were down by approximately 3% and gas sales were flat, with residential electric and gas usage up by over 2%.

PSE&G’s capital program remains on schedule. PSE&G invested approximately $600 million in the second quarter and $1.2 billion through June as part of its 2020 capital investment program of approximately $2.7 billion in electric and gas infrastructure upgrades to its transmission and distribution facilities to maintain reliability and increase resiliency. We continue to forecast over 90% of PSEG’s planned capital investment will be directed to the utility over the 2020-2024 timeframe.

PSE&G is continuing to hold settlement discussions with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) on its six-year, $2.5 billion Clean Energy Future-Energy Efficiency (CEF-EE) filing. In June, the BPU adopted a framework to implement the expansion of energy efficiency throughout the state. The framework establishes the utilities as administrators for the programs that will achieve the majority of the energy savings. PSE&G’s CEF-EE filing is designed to achieve the objectives of the framework and help the state achieve its energy savings targets, which were raised in the BPU’s final framework to annual savings of 2.15% for electric and 1.1% for gas to be achieved over a five-year timeframe from program implementation.

PSE&G has continued the temporary suspension of non-safety related service shut-offs that began in March. Earlier this month, the BPU authorized utilities in the state to defer prudently incurred incremental costs related to COVID-19 from March 9, 2020 through September 30, 2021, or later. PSE&G will file its first quarterly report to the BPU on August 3, outlining its COVID related costs and offsets for the period ended June 30. PSE&G is evaluating the order and expects to record a deferral in the third quarter of 2020.

PSE&G’s forecast of Net Income for 2020 is unchanged at $1,310 million – $1,370 million.

PSEG Power Second Quarter 2020 and 2019 Comparative Results ($ millions, except EPS) PSEG Power 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Q/Q Change Net Income (Loss) $170 $(40) $210 Earnings (Loss) Per Share (EPS) $0.34 $(0.08) $0.42 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $123 $69 $54 Non-GAAP EPS $0.24 $0.13 $0.11 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $258 $211 $47

PSEG Power reported Net Income of $170 million ($0.34 per share) for the second quarter of 2020, non-GAAP Operating Earnings of $123 million ($0.24 per share), and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $258 million. A pre-tax adjustment of $9 million was made to reflect a partial reversal of a lower of cost or market write-down to oil inventory made in the first quarter, and is excluded from the non-GAAP measures of Operating Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA.

PSEG Power’s second quarter non-GAAP Operating Earnings were positively affected by several items that produced results $0.11 per share higher than the year-ago quarter. A June 1st scheduled increase in PJM capacity revenue moderated non-GAAP Operating Earnings comparisons to a decline of $0.07 per share compared with Q2 2019. The addition of ZECs to second-quarter results added $0.02 per share. The net impact of generation volumes was flat when new capacity additions at Bridgeport Harbor 5 are offset by the volume loss from the sale of Keystone and Conemaugh last fall. Re-contracting and market impacts lifted results by $0.03 per share, reflecting seasonal shape of hedging activity and lower cost to serve versus the year-ago quarter. Gas operations improved by $0.01 per share over the prior year quarter. Lower O&M expense was a favorable $0.06 per share comparison over last year’s second quarter reflecting lower costs from the planned Salem 2 refueling outage in April versus the absence of last year’s Salem Unit 1 extended outage, the absence of costs at Keystone and Conemaugh, and lower Fossil outage and maintenance expenses. Lower non-operating pension expense added $0.01 per share versus the year-ago quarter. Taxes and other items were $0.05 favorable compared to second-quarter 2019 driven by the settlement of federal audits for the 2011-2016 tax years.

Total generation output declined by 3% to total 12.7 TWh in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting the sale of the Keystone and Conemaugh units last fall. PSEG Power’s CCGT fleet produced 4.9 TWh of output, up 3%, reflecting the addition of Bridgeport Harbor 5 which was placed into operation in June 2019. The nuclear fleet operated at a capacity factor of 91.9% for the quarter, producing 7.8 TWh, up 9% over Q2 2019, and representing 61% of total generation. This quarter’s higher nuclear output reflects the absence of the extended Salem Unit 1 outage in Q2 2019 related to repair of reactor vessel bolts.

PSEG Power continues to forecast output for 2020 of 50 – 52 TWh. For the remainder of 2020 Power has hedged approximately 95% – 100% of production at an average price of $36 per MWh. For 2021, Power has hedged 65% – 70% of forecast production of 49 – 51 TWh at an average price of $35 per MWh. Power is also forecasting output for 2022 of 50 – 52 TWh. Approximately 25% – 30% of Power’s output in 2022 is hedged at an average price of $35 per MWh.

The forecast of PSEG Power’s non-GAAP Operating Earnings for 2020 remains unchanged at $345 million – $435 million as does our estimate of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $950 million – $1,050 million.

PSEG Enterprise/Other

PSEG Enterprise/Other reported a Net Loss of $2 million ($0.01 per share) for the second quarter of 2020 compared to a Net Loss of $34 million ($0.07 per share) for the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP Operating Loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $2 million ($0.01 per share) which was flat compared to non-GAAP Operating Loss for the second quarter of 2019. The Net Loss for the second quarter of 2020 reflects higher interest at the Parent partially offset by ongoing contributions from PSEG Long Island.

The forecast for PSEG Enterprise/Other for 2020 remains unchanged at a Net Loss of $5 million.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG’s principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 12 consecutive years (https://corporate.pseg.com).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP Operating Earnings in its internal analysis, and in communications with investors and analysts, as a consistent measure for comparing PSEG’s financial performance to previous financial results. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings exclude the impact of returns (losses) associated with the Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT), Mark-to-Market (MTM) accounting and material one-time items.

Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for PSEG Power is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. Management also believes that non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure operating performance without regard to items such as income tax expense, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon, among other things, the book value of assets, capital structure and whether assets were constructed or acquired. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA also allows investors and other users to assess the underlying financial performance of our fleet before management’s decision to deploy capital. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes the same items as our non-GAAP Operating Earnings measure as well as income tax expense, interest expense and depreciation and amortization.

See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is intended to complement, and should not be considered an alternative to the presentation of Net Income, which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, non-GAAP Operating Earnings and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Due to the forward looking nature of non-GAAP Operating Earnings and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance, PSEG is unable to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Management is unable to project certain reconciling items, in particular MTM and NDT gains (losses), for future periods due to market volatility.