PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya (AMRT:JK) Worth A Look

PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya

Ticker: AMRT:JK

Price: IDR715

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk is an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in operating convenience store chain and managing its franchise.

The convenience store chain is operated under the brand name Alfamart.

The Company classifies its business into two operating segments: food and non-food. Its outlets is available in various areas in Indonesia, such as Jakarta, Cileungsi, Tangerang, Cikarang, Bandung, Sidoarjo, Cirebon, Cilacap, Semarang, Lampung, Malang, Klaten, Makassar, Balaraja, Palembang, Bogor, Jember, Medan, Banjarmasin, Jambi and Pekan Baru.

Its subsidiaries include PT Sumber Trijaya Lestari, which is engaged in online retail business; Alfamart Retail Asia Pte Ltd; PT Sumber Indah Lestari, and PT Midi Utama Indonesia Tbk.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 739.32.

The projected lower bound is: 692.08.

The projected closing price is: 715.70.

Candlesticks

During the past 10 bars, there have been 2 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 16 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 5 black candles.

A long lower shadow occurred. This is typically a bullish signal (particularly when it occurs near a low price level, at a support level, or when the security is oversold).

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 46.6667. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 14 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 55.42. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 15 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 9 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

SUMBER ALFARIA T closed up 5.000 at 715.000. Volume was 72% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 39% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 715.000 715.000 705.000 715.000 155,300

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 711.00 692.00 761.10 Volatility: 13 21 46 Volume: 1,141,410 496,342 477,042

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

SUMBER ALFARIA T is currently 6.1% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AMRT.JK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on AMRT.JK and have had this outlook for the last 28 periods.