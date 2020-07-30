Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Stradivarius Vs Enable

Stradivarius, the best stayer currently in training, has won the Goodwood Cup for a record fourth time! This Gr1 runs at Goodwood over 2 miles. John Gosden, his trainer, confirmed: Stradivarius will travel to France to take part in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on the 4th October!

Bjorn Nielsen’s Champion has nothing more to prove over long distance races. Along with his four Goodwood Cups, he has won three editions of the Gold Cup – the Royal Ascot marathon. Now aged 6 years old, it is time for him to take on the best mile and a half horses, and this will take place at ParisLongchamp!

He will be taking on his stable companion Enable. The formidable mare, also a 6-year-old, has already won the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on two occasions, finishing second last year behind Waldgeist. She will be making a attempt at an historic third victory. Enable won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, regarded as the English Arc, last Saturday. She became the first horse in history to win this race on three occasions.

Both theses record breaking horses are usually ridden by Champion jockey Lanfranco Dettori, who has won the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe six times. On the 4th October, he will be abandoning Stradivarius to take the ride on Enable.