Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Enable, Dettori, Gosden

They are on the verge of writing one of the most beautiful chapters in the history of racing. Here Lanfranco Dettori and John Gosden, the jockey-trainer combination trainer behind the great Enable, the mare out to record an unprecedented third win in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, the world’s top race, open up a few days ahead of the big event.

Of Italian extraction, Lanfranco Dettori is based in England. He will celebrate his 50th birthday in December and his record as a jockey is truly remarkable. He has won the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe six times, which makes him record holder, having ridden in the race 31 times! He won his first Group 1 race (the highest level in racing) in 1990, and, to date, boasts 259 successes at this level.

In a serene mood as the big day comes near he said: « We have already achieved something historic by winning the King George for the third time. Frankly, the pressure involved is less than last year, and it’s not because there will be fewer people in Paris. It’s because we have already experienced disappointment. The three hours which followed last year’s defeat were the worst in my entire professional career, and I think that Enable was similarly downcast. »

On the matter of the tactics, he said: «I’m praying that we will get drawn somewhere between one and eight. Rain is forecast and the ground will most likely be heavy. I hope that we won’t experience extremes of going as happened last year. There are two horses that like to go to the front: Serpentine and Sovereign. So taking up a good position will be de rigueur. »

Like everyone else, he believes that the filly Love will be the most dangerous opponent for the champion that is Enable and added: “The ground is a very important factor and Enable has already shown that she can handle it. It’s a big plus: a bit like the three kilos weight (7lb) filly’s allowance that Love will be receiving. She will be coming into the Arc de Triomphe a bit as Enable did as a three-year-old, but having trod a different path. I hold her in high esteem, like everyone else. I have spoken with my colleagues and racing analysts. They say that a heavy track could count against Love because her low to the ground, fast action is better suited to a good ground.

The genuine heavy ground will turn the Arc into a stamina test. That will play to Stradivarius’ strengths, and, on the contrary, the distance may prove a bit long for Persian King, although anything trained by André Fabre warrants respect. There are other horses which shouldn’t be underestimated such as Sottsass. He hasn’t had a hard campaign and boasts prior experience in the Arc de Triomphe. »

Lanfranco Dettori and his Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe record

Number of runners 31

Wins 6 19,35%

Places 4 12,90%

Six wins (1995, 2001, 2002, 2015, 2017 and 2018).

2019 Enable 2nd

2018 Enable 1st

2017 Enable 1st

2016 Order of St George 3rd

2015 Golden Horn 1st

2014 Ruler of the World 9th

2012 Camelot 7th

2011 Snow Fairy 3rd

2010 Cavalryman 8th

2009 Cavalryman 3th

2008 Schiaparelli Out of first 10

2007 Authorized 10th

2006 Sixties Icon 6th

2005 Cherry Mix Out of first 10

2004 Mamool Out of first 10

2003 Doyen 4th

2002 Marienbard 1st

2001 Sakhee 1st

2000 Hésiode 9th

1999 Daylami Out of first 10

1998 Sea Wave Out of first 10

1997 Swain 7th

1996 Classic Cliché Out of first 10

1995 Lammtarra 1st

1994 Only Royale 7th

1993 Misil 7th

1992 Polytain Out of first 10

1991 Shamshir 10th

1990 Legal Case 6th

1989 Legal Case 8th

1988 Roushayd 20th

John Gosden: “Enable is primed to run a big race.”

John Gosden, one of the most successful trainers (he has won the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe three times) of his profession, believes that his mare is ready to give of her best: «Enable is doing very well! She’s at her optimum racing weight and is happy. We had a bit of trouble getting her really “fit” this year, as the mare has grown older and heavier. However, as things stand, she’s in top form. So we are confident. She has never run a bad race. She invariably rises to the task. She’s primed to run a big race. »

John Gosden will also saddle Stradivarius, the world’s top stayer in the world, and now trying his hand over 2,400 metres (12f) Regarding the ability of his two runners to cope with the

forecast heavy ground, he says: “Enable has already run well on very soft ground, but like many horses, she prefers good ground. She can cope with testing tracks, but that renders her task more difficult: as it’s more demanding in terms of stamina. Stradivarius has always been a fast ground horse, but he surprised us on the day of the [Ascot] Gold Cup when he managed to win, despite the conditions, over 4.000m (2m 4f). So if it rains, we hope that both horses will be able to cope. It is my jockeys who will decide on the tactics. They have to judge how fast they are going, where they have to be in a race, and how much effort to ask of their horses… It can be dangerous to give a horse in front too much rope, and, in equal measure, the same applies to make too much use of your horse, which invariably entails you cutting your own throat.”

John Gosden will follow the race on television owing to the restrictions relative to Covid-19. Taking it on the chin he said: “For the horses that will be better as they’ll be calmer! Regarding our situation, we just have to deal with it… We live in complicated times. I will watch the race on television, like almost everyone else. My team and I have had the extreme privilege and responsibility of looking after such a mare for all these years. The Enable adventure has been fantastic and, if she wins on Sunday, it would be wonderful. However, above all, the only thing we ask of the mare is that she gives it her best shot. I’m sure that she will do that. ”

John Gosden and his Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe record

Number of runners 11

Wins 3 27,27%

Places 2 18,18%

Roll of honour (wins) : 2015, 2017 & 2018.

2019 Enable 2nd

2018 Enable 1st

2017 Enable 1st

2015 Golden Horn 1st

Eagle Top 15th

2014 Taghrooda 3rd

2012 Great Heavens 6th

2011 Masked Marvel Unplaced

2010 Duncan Unplaced

2009 Dar Re Mi 5th

1996 Tamure Unplaced