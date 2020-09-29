Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe 2020

The Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe takes place this Sunday the 4th October at ParisLongchamp !

This Thoroughbred horserace has been named « The Best Race in the World» by the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities for three consecutive years.

The 2020 edition is sumptuous beyond imagination. The British mare Enable, the winner of the event in 2017 and 2018 in the hands of the ever- flamboyant Lanfranco Dettori, will be aiming for an unprecedented third win. However, to do so she will have to beat the young Irish pretender, Love, a 3-year-old filly with an impeccable record.

Love, who belongs to the horseracing superpower « Coolmore Stud », has proved that she is by far the leader of her generation. However, on Sunday she will be taking on older horses for the first time.

These two mares are dominating the betting against incredibly high-class opposition.

André Fabre and Pierre-Charles Boudot, winners of last year’s race with Waldgeist, will be joining forces again with Persian King. This is a huge gamble as all his best performances have come over a mile (1,600 meters) and this will be the first time that he will run over the extra 800m…

Sottsass, who is trained in Deauville by Jean-Claude Rouget, will be attempting to improve on his 2019 performance when he finished third behind Waldgeist and Enable.

Last but not least, Olivier Peslier, the French jockey who is the winning-most rider taking part on Sunday with four Arc wins to his name, will be partnering the British raider Stradivarius. He is the star of long-distance racing and will be taking on the best of the 2,400-meter (1m4f) specialists.

France Galop registered the first forfeits on Monday. There are 22 remaining in the race.

Next stages:

– Forfeit 2: Tuesday 29th September at 11.30 am (French local time)

– Supplementary entries and declarations: Wednesday 30th September at 11.30 am (French local time)

– Final cancellations and declaration of jockeys: Thursday 1st October – 10.30 am and 12.30 pm (French local time)

– The barrier draw will be diffused live on Equidia on Thursday 1st October – 11 am (French local time).