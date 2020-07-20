Pride of Dubai Coolmore’s Latest Success Story

It’s been a productive 24 hours for Australia’s leading first crop sire Pride of Dubai with two new winners, one in each hemisphere.

On Saturday in the UK, Fancy Man (2c Pride of Dubai x Fancy, by Galileo) made a winning debut over seven furlongs at Haydock.

The Richard Hannon trained colt was strong to the line winning by the best part of a length and giving promise of better things to come.



He is the second winner from unraced Galileo mare Fancy, a sister to stakes-placed Seussical from Danehill Dancer’s Group III winning daughter Danehill Music.

On Sunday in Australia, Pride of Dubai sired another new winner with Diesel ‘n’ Dust (2g Pride of Dubai x Mooshakissa, by Duporth) romping home to win by nearly four lengths at Wodonga over 1100m.

Placed at his two previous starts, the Jason Warren trained gelding was overdue for a win and his victory will no doubt delight his big team of owners.

Bred by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, who raced his sire Pride of Dubai, Diesel ‘n’ Dust is the first foal from Mooshakissa, a winning half-sister by Duporth to Group III winner Broadband.

The yearling full sister to Diesel ‘n’ Dust made $75,000 at Inglis Classic this year and Mooshakissa has another weanling filly to follow, also by Pride of Dubai.

Diesel ‘n’ Dust is the 12th Australian bred winner ( 11 in Australia and one in NZ) for Pride of Dubai, who also now has two winners in the Northern Hemisphere.

Pride of Dubai is the leading Australian first season sire by earnings and stands this spring at a fee of $38,500.