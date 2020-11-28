#PresidentTrump #WhiteHouse #JoeBiden #IllegalVotes

“Presidential candidate Biden cannot enter the White House on the back of fraudulent votes” — Paul Ebeling

Friday, President Trump declared that Democratic nominee Joe Biden can only enter the White House as the next Commander-in-Chief if he is able to prove votes were not “fraudulently or illegally obtained.”

“Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous ‘80,000,000 votes’ were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!” President Trump Tweeted.

Americans can rest assured that President Trump will not give up his efforts to challenge the results of the Y 2020 Presidential election in the Key battleground states.

The Trump Campaign is in a valid legal battle with suits filed in Pennsylvania and Michigan aimed at protecting the integrity and accuracy of elections.

The campaign also supports lawsuits filed in other battleground states challenging the 3 November results.

Former Top federal prosecutor Sidney Powell is representing Trump-pledged Presidential electors in Georgia and Michigan in challenging election results in both states over allegations of “massive fraud” in particular ballot stuffing and voter manipulation through the use of the Dominion voting system that was rejected by the great State of Texas out of hand.

President Trump notes the Ms Powell is “practicing law on her own.”

President Trump and his campaign are very vocal over the need to protect the sanctity of the ballot box while claiming that Democrats are trying to steal the election from him by counting of shipped in late ballots, which he alleges are illegal. The arguments are solid and the evidence is irrefutable.

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is leading the campaign’s efforts in the challenges, claims that there was a broad effort by Democrats in battleground states to steal the states for Joe Biden when it was clear that he was losing in a Trump Landslide.

He says that the campaign has at least 10 witnesses who are ready to testify about voter fraud in court but cannot yet be revealed publicly because doing so would put their lives in jeopardy.

Mr. Giuliani also says he has at least 1,000 sworn affidavits from citizens alleging wrongdoing that is “enough to overturn any election.”

“If we are going to present things in court, if we present it to the public 1st, judges are not going to be very happy with us. And finally, I have to tell you, our witnesses do not want to be exposed to the tender mercy of a vicious press,” he said.

President Trump lawyers Jenna Ellis and Giuliani responded to Friday’s 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, saying that the case was headed to the Supreme Court.

We are not hearing anything substantive from the Biden Campaign, what I glean from that is that they are pensive in the extreme, and the Trump Victory spins the civil litigation into criminal cases, and my sources say that Joe Biden and his family do not have immunity agreements. President Trump’s modus operandi is to take no prisoners.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!