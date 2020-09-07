President Trump,“They do not want to make a deal”

#PresidentTrump #aidreliefstimulus #election

President Trump said congressional Democrats do not want to make a deal on another round of economic stimulus because they think it would help him win re-election.

“They do not want to make a deal,” President Trump said at a news conference Monday, after he was asked why he would not meet with Democratic leaders to negotiate. “I do not have to meet with them in order to be turned down.”

Negotiations on compromise legislation with the White House have stalled.

“They think if the country does as badly as possible, even though a lot of people are being hurt, that’s good for the Democrats,” President Trump said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has said the sides are too far apart on spending levels to reach an agreement.

