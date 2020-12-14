President Trump’s ‘Warp Speed’ COVID Vaccine Boost Economic Optimism

#PresidentTrump #WarpSpeed #COVID #Vaccine, #Optimism

The US stock market is Very Bullish now due to optimism of the “Trump vaccine,” making stimulus levels a difficult proposition, particularly if they are blue state bailouts for lockdown Democrats.

“There’s a lot of bullishness among investors right now,” economist Steven Moore said Sunday. “I think it’s in large part because of what I am going to call the Trump vaccine.

“If these vaccines work as well as advertised, we can put this coronavirus behind us, and I think that’s the source of a lot of this optimism.”

The Big Q is: How much economic stimulus will be needed, as the political stalemate remains in Congress and Democratic Governors Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and Gavin Newsom (D-CA) cripple their businesses?

“Now, as we get the vaccine, and we don’t need a massive stimulus bill, Trump has offered $500 billion, which is a lot of money, John, and that would be mostly money that would go for businesses that have been closed down because of lockdown orders by governors and mayors, and $600 payments to individuals,” Mr. Moore said.

“And Pelosi has said ‘No’ to that because she wants $250-$300 billion more for states like California and New York and Illinois and New Jersey

“And the Republicans say ‘no, we are not going to do that,’ because a lot of these states like Texas and Tennessee and Georgia and Utah should not have to be paying for the mistakes that governors like Cuomo and Newsom have made.”

Mr. Moore concluded, American are “tired of being pushed around and bullied by these politicians.”

“Let us let American adults make their own decisions about what they want to do, and not have bureaucrats tell us that you can only have 10 people over for Christmas, and you cannot go into a restaurant.” It is totally NutZ!

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!