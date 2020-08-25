President Trump’s Policies are “Rocket Fuel” for the Economy

#RNC #DonaldTrumpJr #economy #freedom

Outlining specific policies that have helped all Americans, Donald Trump Jr. hammered the Democrat Party for its rejection of President Trump’s successes in his address to the Republican National Convention.

“After 8 years of Obama and Biden’s slow growth, Trump’s policies have been like rocket fuel to the economy and especially to the middle class,” Donald Trump Jr. said. “Biden has promised to take that money back out of your pocket and keep it in the swamp.

“That makes sense though, considering Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness monster of the swamp. For the past half century, he’s been lurking around in there. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president. Then, he disappears and doesn’t too much in between.

“So if you’re looking for hope, look to the man who did what the failed Obama-Biden administration never could do and built the greatest economy our country has ever seen. And President Trump will do it again.“

The President’s son fired back at Democrats on their platform during civil unrest that aims to break down the founding principles of America.

“In the past, both parties believed in the goodness of America,” Donald Trump Jr. said. “We agreed on where we wanted to go. We just disagreed on how to get there.

“This time the other party is attacking the very principles on which our nation was founded. Freedom of thought, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, the rule of law.

He continued with a Trump Doctrine of learning from the past, not seeking to erase it.

“Our founders believed there was nothing more important than protecting our God-given right to think for ourselves,” he said. “Now, the left, they’re trying to cancel all of those founders. They do not seem to understand this important principle: In order to improve in the future, we must learn from our past, not erase it.”

He said the Republican Party stands American exceptionalism and history.

“We’re not going to tear down monuments and forget the people who built our great nation,” he said. “Instead, we will learn from our past so we don’t repeat any mistakes. And we will work tirelessly to improve the lives of all Americans.

“Joe Biden and the radical left are now coming for our freedom of speech. They want to bully us into submission. If they get their way, it will no longer be the silent majority: It will be the silenced majority.

“This has to stop. Freedom of expression used to be a liberal value, at least before the radical left took over. Now the Republican party is the home of free speech, the place where anyone from any background can speak their mind, and may the best ideas win.“

