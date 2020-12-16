President Trump’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ Rang the Bell Against All Odds

#PresidentTrump #OperationWarpSpeed #COVID #vaccine

When the China Virus invaded the USA, President Trump promised we would produce a vaccine in record time before the end of the this year.

The Trump-haters said it could not be done. But, America has achieved that goal thanks to the determination of President Trump.

The United States is the 1st Nation in the world to produce a verifiably safe and effective vaccine, that is a medical miracle.

We have delivered a safe and effective Coronavirus Vaccine in just 9 months.

This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history. It will save millions of lives, and soon end the COVID-19 chaos once and for all.

All Americans and the world should laud President Trump, for when he makes a promise he keeps it.

Making and keeping America Great!

