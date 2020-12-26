President Trump’s Message to Republicans for Not Stopping The Steal: “NO FIGHT!”

President Trump is taking the fight to establishment Republicans.

In an early morning Tweet, President Trump blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and “the Republicans do NOTHING” for not standing up to the Democrats stealing of the Y 2020 election.

