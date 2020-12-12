President Trump’s Legal Attack Will Continue

President Trump’s Legal Attack Will Continue

Rudy Giuliani said late Friday that President Trump’s legal battle will go on despite the Supreme Court rejecting a bid Friday from Texas’ attorney general to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states that went in favor of Joe Biden on a technicality.

“The case was not rejected on the merits, the case was rejected on standing,” Giuliani said Friday during a TV appearance.

The answer to that is to bring the case now in the district court by the President, by some of the electors, alleging the same facts where there would be standing and therefore get a hearing.”

The lawsuit, brought by Texas AG Ken Paxton, sought to sue Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan and invalidate their election results.

The technicality: The Supreme Court said Texas had not demonstrated “a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

The court’s order was issued with no public dissents.

Despite Friday’s Supreme Court decision regarding the Texas lawsuit, multiple paths still remain that make it possible for President Trump to win the election.

