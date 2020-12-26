President Trump’s Christmas Message to The People Vs Candidate Biden’s

#PresidentTrump #Christmas #message #ThePeople #JoeBiden

In his official Christmas Day message, President Trump focused on the positive. Presidential candidate Biden talked of gloom and doom.

President Trump and Joe Biden delivered starkly different Christmas Day messages Friday, with candidate Biden emphasizing the pain that the COVID-19 chaos has wrought on some and reminding Americans of “our common humanity,” while President Trump actuated the positive side of things.

President Trump sent “warmest wishes” from himself and First Lady Melania Trump “to all Americans as we celebrate Christmas.“

“While our gatherings might look different than in years past, this Christmas, like every Christmas, is an opportunity for us to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and show our heartfelt gratitude for the abundant blessings God has bestowed upon our lives and country,” The Trumps’ Message said. “In this season of peace, we cherish the warmth, generosity, and faith that breathe life into our holiday gatherings. The love we share with our family and friends fills our hearts with joy, just as the story of Christ’s birth inspires people all over the world.“

President Trump offered his thanks to military families, 1st responders, law enforcement officers, and frontline medical professionals who “work tirelessly to serve and protect our communities.”

In a video posted to Twitter on the day before Christmas, President Trump and Melania Trump addressed The China Virus at length.

“We are battling a global pandemic that has affected all of us,” Melania Trump said in the video, offering her thanks to 1st responders, medical workers, military members, teachers and many others.

President Trump added that, “We are delivering millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic.“

Mr. Biden said, “Many of our fellow Americans are struggling to find work, literally put food on the table, pay their rent or their mortgage, reminded we are on this earth to care for one another, to give what we can and to be a source of help and hope to friends and strangers alike.”

Making and Keeping America Great!

Have a healthy Holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!